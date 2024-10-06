College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 7

College Football HQ

We have a new No. 1 team on the ESPN top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 7 games.
Upsets were the theme of the week, as four of the top 10 and six of the top 25 teams lost on Saturday, meaning there’s plenty of movement in ESPN’s top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 7 action ahead.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

Let's take a look at where things stand in the ESPN top 25 college football rankings.

25. Kentucky

Rankings change: Down 2

Win total prediction: 6.4 games

The Wildcats were off this weekend, but own a statement win at Ole Miss that improved their expected win total and chance at a bowl game.

24. Arkansas

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 3

Win total prediction: 7 games

The Razorbacks played just enough defense to hold off No. 4 Tennessee at home in one of the weekend's many statement upsets.

23. Tulane

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 17

Win total prediction: 9.7 games

Tulane smacked UAB by a 71-20 count that resulted in a college football scorigami and moved to 4-2 trying to keep their playoff hopes alive after losing to a pair of ranked teams this year.

22. Missouri

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 8

Win total prediction: 8 games

Mizzou had no answers on the road at Texas A&M in its first loss of the season and has pollsters radically reconsidering where this team belongs in the rankings.

21. Kansas State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 8.6 games

Idle this past weekend, the Wildcats sit at 4-1 and remain one of the contenders out of the Big 12 with a strong rushing game and a date at Colorado up next.

20. Boise State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 10.5 games

Ashton Jeanty ran through Utah State, amassing 186 yards and 3 touchdowns and becoming the first back in the country to go over 1,000 yards on the season, through just 5 games.

19. Iowa State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 3

Win total prediction: 9.9 games

After a slow start, the Cyclones picked things up against Baylor, emerging as a Big 12 title contender and sitting at 5-0 for the first time since 1980.

18. SMU

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 9.8 games

Kevin Jennings had a career day as the Mustangs handed a ranked Louisville its second-straight loss and now at 5-1, SMU looks like a team to watch in the ACC.

17. Oklahoma

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 7.2 games

The Sooners took this past weekend off to rest ahead of the Red River Shootout against Texas, but rebounded the week before by knocking off Auburn on the road.

16. Louisville

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 4

Win total prediction: 7.4 games

The Cardinals are slipping down the ACC standings after a second-straight loss and head into a date at a resurgent Virginia and host Miami the week after that.

15. LSU

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 7.5 games

A touchdown loss to USC is the Tigers' only blemish, but a tougher schedule awaits in SEC play with a date against Ole Miss next and as many as three other ranked opponents to follow.

14. Indiana

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 2

Win total prediction: 10.2 games

The combination of head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Rourke have the Indiana offense putting up 40 points on a regular basis, and at 6-0 for the second time in school history.

13. USC

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 2

Win total prediction: 7.6 games

USC's offense was sluggish to start out and didn't have many answers against Minnesota's pass defense, while the Trojans allowed a late fourth and goal touchdown in an upset, falling to just 1-2 in Big Ten play.

12. Texas A&M

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 6

Win total prediction: 9 games

The return of quarterback Conner Weigman, a strong rushing performance, and another solid defensive effort helped the Aggies sink Mizzou and become the first 3-0 team in SEC play.

11. Clemson

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 2

Win total prediction: 9.6 games

Since the loss to Georgia in the opener, Clemson has put up 194 points and emerged as the top team in the ACC standings as we move into October play.

10. Miami

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 11.3 games

Despite falling into a big 35-10 hole at Cal, the Hurricanes inspired another comeback, as Cam Ward helped rally the offense on a 28-3 scoring spree to come from behind and stay perfect.

9. Penn State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 10.1 games

The offense could have done more, but the defense did what it had to in a win over UCLA at home as the Nittany Lions look forward to a trip to USC next weekend.

8. Oregon

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 10.4 games

Dillon Gabriel threw 2 touchdowns and ran for a third to help put away Michigan State, but the quarterback also had 2 interceptions, and the Ducks host the Buckeyes next weekend.

7. Notre Dame

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 9.8 games

Notre Dame has recovered nicely from its loss to NIU and have a strong 49 percent chance at making the College Football Playoff.

6. Tennessee

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 9.4 games

Tennessee is coming off a shocking loss at unranked Arkansas that spoiled its perfect record, as the team heads into a four-game home stand that includes a date against Alabama.

5. Ole Miss

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 9.8 games

Ole Miss responded to its loss last week with a solid victory at South Carolina that improved the team's playoff chances to 56 percent.

4. Georgia

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 9.2 games

Georgia still has a strong 75 percent chance to make the playoff after beating Auburn at home, but two major road games are still ahead against Texas and Ole Miss in the next few weeks.

3. Alabama

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Down 1

Win total prediction: 9.8 games

Alabama gave us the shock of the season, coming out the wrong end of a historic upset loss at Vanderbilt that has Kalen DeBoer under some early pressure, and sinks the Tide back to under double-digits in its win total projection.

2. Ohio State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: Up 1

Win total prediction: 11.6 games

Ohio State is still perfect, but had to find a way around a strong Iowa defense that kept this game close early on before the Buckeyes' skill threats finally broke through.

1. Texas

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
Rankings change: None

Win total prediction: 11.4 games

Off this past weekend, the Longhorns face off against Oklahoma up next in the Red River Shootout, and should have quarterback Quinn Ewers back under center, healed and ready to go.

James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

