College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 7
Upsets were the theme of the week, as four of the top 10 and six of the top 25 teams lost on Saturday, meaning there’s plenty of movement in ESPN’s top 25 college football rankings as we move into the Week 7 action ahead.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
Let's take a look at where things stand in the ESPN top 25 college football rankings.
25. Kentucky
Rankings change: Down 2
Win total prediction: 6.4 games
The Wildcats were off this weekend, but own a statement win at Ole Miss that improved their expected win total and chance at a bowl game.
24. Arkansas
Rankings change: Up 3
Win total prediction: 7 games
The Razorbacks played just enough defense to hold off No. 4 Tennessee at home in one of the weekend's many statement upsets.
23. Tulane
Rankings change: Up 17
Win total prediction: 9.7 games
Tulane smacked UAB by a 71-20 count that resulted in a college football scorigami and moved to 4-2 trying to keep their playoff hopes alive after losing to a pair of ranked teams this year.
22. Missouri
Rankings change: Down 8
Win total prediction: 8 games
Mizzou had no answers on the road at Texas A&M in its first loss of the season and has pollsters radically reconsidering where this team belongs in the rankings.
21. Kansas State
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 8.6 games
Idle this past weekend, the Wildcats sit at 4-1 and remain one of the contenders out of the Big 12 with a strong rushing game and a date at Colorado up next.
20. Boise State
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 10.5 games
Ashton Jeanty ran through Utah State, amassing 186 yards and 3 touchdowns and becoming the first back in the country to go over 1,000 yards on the season, through just 5 games.
19. Iowa State
Rankings change: Up 3
Win total prediction: 9.9 games
After a slow start, the Cyclones picked things up against Baylor, emerging as a Big 12 title contender and sitting at 5-0 for the first time since 1980.
18. SMU
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 9.8 games
Kevin Jennings had a career day as the Mustangs handed a ranked Louisville its second-straight loss and now at 5-1, SMU looks like a team to watch in the ACC.
17. Oklahoma
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 7.2 games
The Sooners took this past weekend off to rest ahead of the Red River Shootout against Texas, but rebounded the week before by knocking off Auburn on the road.
16. Louisville
Rankings change: Down 4
Win total prediction: 7.4 games
The Cardinals are slipping down the ACC standings after a second-straight loss and head into a date at a resurgent Virginia and host Miami the week after that.
15. LSU
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 7.5 games
A touchdown loss to USC is the Tigers' only blemish, but a tougher schedule awaits in SEC play with a date against Ole Miss next and as many as three other ranked opponents to follow.
14. Indiana
Rankings change: Up 2
Win total prediction: 10.2 games
The combination of head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Rourke have the Indiana offense putting up 40 points on a regular basis, and at 6-0 for the second time in school history.
13. USC
Rankings change: Down 2
Win total prediction: 7.6 games
USC's offense was sluggish to start out and didn't have many answers against Minnesota's pass defense, while the Trojans allowed a late fourth and goal touchdown in an upset, falling to just 1-2 in Big Ten play.
12. Texas A&M
Rankings change: Up 6
Win total prediction: 9 games
The return of quarterback Conner Weigman, a strong rushing performance, and another solid defensive effort helped the Aggies sink Mizzou and become the first 3-0 team in SEC play.
11. Clemson
Rankings change: Up 2
Win total prediction: 9.6 games
Since the loss to Georgia in the opener, Clemson has put up 194 points and emerged as the top team in the ACC standings as we move into October play.
10. Miami
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 11.3 games
Despite falling into a big 35-10 hole at Cal, the Hurricanes inspired another comeback, as Cam Ward helped rally the offense on a 28-3 scoring spree to come from behind and stay perfect.
9. Penn State
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 10.1 games
The offense could have done more, but the defense did what it had to in a win over UCLA at home as the Nittany Lions look forward to a trip to USC next weekend.
8. Oregon
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 10.4 games
Dillon Gabriel threw 2 touchdowns and ran for a third to help put away Michigan State, but the quarterback also had 2 interceptions, and the Ducks host the Buckeyes next weekend.
7. Notre Dame
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 9.8 games
Notre Dame has recovered nicely from its loss to NIU and have a strong 49 percent chance at making the College Football Playoff.
6. Tennessee
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 9.4 games
Tennessee is coming off a shocking loss at unranked Arkansas that spoiled its perfect record, as the team heads into a four-game home stand that includes a date against Alabama.
5. Ole Miss
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 9.8 games
Ole Miss responded to its loss last week with a solid victory at South Carolina that improved the team's playoff chances to 56 percent.
4. Georgia
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 9.2 games
Georgia still has a strong 75 percent chance to make the playoff after beating Auburn at home, but two major road games are still ahead against Texas and Ole Miss in the next few weeks.
3. Alabama
Rankings change: Down 1
Win total prediction: 9.8 games
Alabama gave us the shock of the season, coming out the wrong end of a historic upset loss at Vanderbilt that has Kalen DeBoer under some early pressure, and sinks the Tide back to under double-digits in its win total projection.
2. Ohio State
Rankings change: Up 1
Win total prediction: 11.6 games
Ohio State is still perfect, but had to find a way around a strong Iowa defense that kept this game close early on before the Buckeyes' skill threats finally broke through.
1. Texas
Rankings change: None
Win total prediction: 11.4 games
Off this past weekend, the Longhorns face off against Oklahoma up next in the Red River Shootout, and should have quarterback Quinn Ewers back under center, healed and ready to go.
-
