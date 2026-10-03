Texas Loses No. 1 Spot to New Contender in Updated College Football Rankings

There’s still basically a consensus that Texas is the No. 1 team in the college football rankings as we head into October, but one pollster has bucked the trend and named another SEC powerhouse team the best in the conference and in the country.

Always seemingly in the mood to court a little controversy, the College Football Power Index projection model as powered by the ESPN algorithm did just that this week, naming the Longhorns’ main competition in the SEC as the No. 1 team.

Who Earned the No. 1 Spot?

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This week, that honor goes not to Texas, which is idle this week, but to Georgia, which emerged as the top ranked team in the latest reorganization of that poll entering the second month of the season.

What’s more, the Longhorns not only slipped from No. 1, but fell a few more places, landing at No. 4 in the country, behind No. 2 Ohio State – who Texas beat head-to-head — and third ranked Notre Dame. Miami rounds out the top five.

Georgia’s jump was fueled by a dominant 41-13 win over Oklahoma a week ago, while the Longhorns’ closer road victory over Tennessee and Ohio State’s rout against Illinois kept them in range, but not quite at the top of the computer model.

How the Power Index Works

FPI brands itself as a predictive model designed to measure team strength and forecast future performance rather than simply reward past results like other polls.

It rates every team based on expected points added on offense, defense, and special teams, adjusted for opponent quality. Those ratings feed into 20,000 simulations of the remaining schedule to project wins, playoff odds, and national title chances.

Unlike human polls that weigh résumé and style points heavily, the power index prioritizes efficiency and predictive value going forward.

Why Georgia Moved Ahead

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According to the model’s perspective, the Bulldogs have looked like the most complete team in the country through four games, blending an efficient offense with a defense that has been stifling against its competition.

Georgia’s performance up to now and its remaining schedule was rewarded by the algorithm more than Texas’ head-to-head edge over Ohio State or its undefeated record.

Notre Dame’s consistent dominance, ranking second behind Georgia nationally with a 34 point per game winning margin on average, has also elevated the Irish above both Texas and the Buckeyes in the model’s eyes.

Are the Computers Right?

Human polls still have Texas firmly at No. 1, reflecting the Longhorns’ résumé and signature wins, but the ESPN model’s preference for Georgia is still defensible given the Bulldogs’ efficiency metrics, eye test, and complete profile, but it’s still very early.

The nature of the power index is such that Georgia is not only being called the best team right now, but has the metrics to emerge as the best team in the future, and when weighing the Bulldogs’ strengths and weaknesses against the Longhorns’, that’s a bet worth taking.