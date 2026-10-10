Historic College Football Powerhouse Suffers 31st Straight Loss to Ranked Opponent

A very long drought against ranked teams in college football continued Saturday as a once-dominant program fell short yet again in a tightly contested home matchup.

The result extends one of the more notable streaks in recent AP rankings history and underscores the challenge of breaking through against elite competition.

Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Nebraska seemed to have this in the bag. Hosting national champion Indiana at home, the Cornhuskers were in position to pull off the signature win of Matt Rhule’s tenure.

They held a 17-6 lead early in the fourth quarter when Anthony Colandrea broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run, but their defense fell through, allowing the Hoosiers to score when Nick Marsh broke free on a 75-yard TD on the next play, and then Marsh outsmarted the Husker defense again for a 44-yard score on fourth down, and the lead.

THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE LEAD IN THE 4TH!



Hoover finds Nick Marsh for six! @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/0Owzu06spV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

An Ugly Streak Continues

The loss drops Nebraska to 5-1 and marks its 31st consecutive defeat against a ranked opponent, a record that includes a meager 0-10 mark under Rhule’s leadership at the program. The last time the Cornhuskers beat an AP top 25 team was against No. 22 Oregon on Sept. 17, 2016.

Six of their losses to ranked teams under coach Matt Rhule have been decided by seven points or fewer, highlighting how close the program has come without breaking through. Indiana improved to 6-0 and extended its winning streak to 22 games.

Another streak also ended on the other side of the field: with the win, Indiana moved to 1-120 when trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter in the last 22 seasons. The Hoosiers also won their 21st-straight game overall in Lincoln.

Key Performances

Marsh finished with six catches for 187 yards and both of Indiana’s touchdowns, while Hoover completed 12 of 22 passes for 263 yards.

Colandrea threw for 278 yards and added the late rushing score, while Jacory Barney Jr. hauled in nine receptions for over 100 yards for Nebraska. Despite controlling time of possession for long stretches, the Huskers could not close out the victory.

What It Says About Rhule’s Tenure

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Matt Rhule’s fourth season in Lincoln shows clear progress on the surface — Nebraska’s best start in a decade and a more competitive roster — but the continued inability to beat high quality teams remains a glaring shortcoming.

Rhule is not only winless against AP teams with the Cornhuskers. He was 0-11 at Baylor, and 2-5 at Temple. The grand total? 2-26.

Close losses to top 25 opponents have become a pattern rather than an exception under his watch. While the program has improved in culture, depth, and consistency against lesser competition, the failure to deliver signature wins raises questions about whether Rhule can elevate the Cornhuskers back into true national contention.

Progress is evident, yet the biggest measuring stick continues to elude him.

What's Next for Nebraska and Indiana?

Indiana now prepares for a major home test against Ohio State, while Nebraska’s future looks even more difficult, facing a tough road trip at Oregon.

For a historic program still searching for its first ranked win in a decade, Saturday’s near-miss in Lincoln will sting. The streak against ranked competition remains unbroken, and the wait for that breakthrough victory continues.