College Football Today: The Best Week 6 Games You Must Watch

As we near the midway point of the 2026 college football regular season, some teams have separated themselves as contenders, and others as pretenders, but there is still plenty to sort out in the major conferences and everything is still on the line.

Here are the most important and consequential games we’ll be watching across the country today, and what you should be watching, too.

What You Should Watch in Week 6 College Football Today

All times Eastern

Indiana at Nebraska

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Why you should watch: Matt Rhule is yet to beat a ranked team with the Cornhuskers, but comes into this matchup undefeated in 5 games for the first time in a decade. Indiana will be by far the best team Nebraska has faced until now, and what happens here will show definitively who is real and who isn’t.

When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox

Texas vs. Oklahoma

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Why you should watch: The annual Red River Shootout finds the Longhorns ranked No. 1 but still facing some structural questions on an offense that still doesn’t feel like it’s getting the most from Arch Manning. He’ll be tested by a tough Sooner defense, but OU doesn’t look like it can really move the ball right now.

When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

UCLA at Oregon

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Why you should watch: Undefeated and ranked, Bob Chesney’s Bruins are posting almost 45 points per game and ransacking defenses for 282 rushing yards on average, but they haven’t played a defense anywhere near as good as Oregon, which will start Dylan Raiola fresh off his beating USC on the road two weeks ago.

When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS

LSU at Kentucky

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Why you should watch: No other comeback was as great as what UK pulled off at South Carolina last week to improve to 4-1, but they return to the Commonwealth against one of the strongest defenses in the SEC top to bottom and can get after the quarterback.

When to watch: 7 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia at Alabama

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Why you should watch: Whoever wins this clash of the titans will have a strong case to be the No. 1 team in the next poll. Georgia, ranked No. 2, has a stronger one as it leads the country in scoring, but the Crimson Tide can take another giant leap forward as it’s right behind the Bulldogs, averaging almost 50 points per game. But Keelon Russell, Bama’s star dual threat quarterback, hasn’t faced a defense of Georgia’s caliber yet.

When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC