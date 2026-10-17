Will There Be a New No. 1 Team in the College Football Rankings This Week?

AP No. 1 ranked college football teams had won 93 straight games at home against unranked opponents. That streak ended on Saturday.

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 season, Auburn walked into Sanford Stadium and knocked off previously undefeated No. 1 Georgia, 27-24, on Saturday.

The Tigers sealed the victory with a field goal as time expired, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the year in dramatic fashion.

Down Goes No. 1. Again.

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Georgia had climbed to the top of the AP Top 25 just a week earlier after a hard-fought win at Alabama. The Bulldogs entered the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry as heavy favorites, but Auburn’s resilient performance and late heroics flipped the script.

The loss drops Georgia to 6-1 and opens the door for significant movement at the top of the rankings when the new poll is released Sunday.

How the Top of the Rankings Could Shift

Heading into the weekend, the AP Top 25 featured Georgia at No. 1, followed by undefeated Notre Dame, Miami, one-loss Ohio State, and undefeated Indiana.

Several results scrambled that order. Ohio State edged Indiana 19-15 in Bloomington, snapping the Hoosiers’ 22-game winning streak in a game decided by a stunning out-of-bounds call on a potential game-winning touchdown.

With Georgia’s defeat, the path is clear for a new No. 1. Notre Dame, still undefeated and ranked second, holds the strongest claim if it can handle a tough road test at No. 8 BYU later Saturday night.

Miami, also undefeated and ranked third, hosts Florida State and remains in prime position if the Irish stumble.

Ohio State, the preseason No. 1 team fresh off a signature road win, could also leap back into the conversation after beating the national champion on the road.

Other Contenders and Chaos Ahead

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This marks the second straight week a No. 1 team has fallen to an unranked or lower-ranked opponent, following Texas’ loss to Oklahoma.

College football’s volatility is on full display once again. AP pollsters will weigh strength of schedule, quality of wins, and recent performance carefully.

Georgia’s body of work remains strong, but history shows one-loss teams often drop several spots after falling from the top.

And the College Football Playoff picture grows more intriguing by the week. A new No. 1 will emerge Sunday, but in a season this unpredictable, that team may not stay there long.

Notre Dame, Miami, and Ohio State all have realistic paths to the top spot — and the chaos is only beginning.