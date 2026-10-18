Upsets Today in College Football: Top 25 Biggest Losers in Week 7

We had a suspicion that the Week 7 college football slate would be pretty crazy coming in, and looking at the tattered remnants of the AP top 25 poll before and after Saturday, it was clear that those forecasts were correct.

This weekend was nothing short of a massacre for teams placed in the top ten of the rankings , with nearly half of those contenders losing on the field.

Part of that was expected, with six matchups involving ranked teams on both sides of the same field, but some other surprising upsets also played a role in this week’s poll upheaval.

Saturday’s action was the first time in the AP poll era since 1936, a full 90 years of college football, that five teams in the top eight lost their games.

College football scores today: Top 25 outcomes

No. 1 Georgia: Lost vs. Auburn, 27-24

No. 5 Indiana: Lost vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 19-15

No. 6 Alabama: Lost at No. 14 Tennessee, 26-10

No. 7 Texas: Lost vs. Florida, 27-24

No. 13 Missouri: Lost at No. 9 Ole Miss, 31-3

No. 16 Mississippi State: Lost at No. 22 LSU, 31-0

AP rankings history rundown

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Overall chaos: There were five top-8 teams that lost in one week back in 2014 (No. 2 Oregon, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 8 UCLA). Saturday was even rarer — it was the first time since at least 2000 that five teams ranked in the top 7 have lost on the same day.

Georgia’s loss: No. 1-ranked teams had gone 149-2 against unranked opponents from Sept. 26, 2008, until last week. They are now 0-2 in the past two weeks (Texas last week, Georgia today).

Texas trouble: The Longhorns became just the nine team since the AP Poll expanded to 25 teams in 1989 to lose back-to-back games as a top-10 team against unranked opponents. Previous examples include Florida State (2024), Oklahoma (2023), Iowa (2021), Texas A&M (2016), and a cluster in 2007.

Champs go down: Only a handful of undefeated defending national champions have started a season 7-0 or better in the BCS/CFP era (since 1998). The short list includes 2019 Clemson, 2014 Florida State, 2023 Georgia, 2005 USC, 2002 Miami, and 2001 Oklahoma. Indiana’s streak ended at 6-1 with its loss to Ohio State.

Tigers beat the Bulldogs: Mississippi State came into this week ranked No. 16. After a 31-0 loss at LSU, they became one of only three SEC teams ranked that high to be shut out in the last 10 seasons (joining No. 8 Arkansas in 2021 and No. 4 LSU in 2018).

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S-E-C: The SEC had its three highest-ranked teams (Georgia, Alabama, and Texas) all lose on the same day, an extremely rare occurrence. It hasn’t happened since 1996.

Historic Hoosier L: Indiana snapped a 93-game home winning streak for No. 1-ranked teams against unranked opponents (dating to LSU’s double-overtime loss to Arkansas on Nov. 23, 2007).

Losses to unranked teams: Saturday marked the first time since 1990 that the AP’s top-ranked team lost in consecutive weeks to an unranked foe (Georgia’s L against Auburn, following Texas’s loss to Oklahoma the prior week). No. 1 teams had gone 149-2 against unranked teams from Sept. 26, 2008, until Oct. 9, 2026; they are now 0-2 in the past two weeks.

Late losses: Combined with last week’s result, Week 7 is the first time in AP Poll history (since 1936) that the No. 1 team has lost on the final play of the game in consecutive weeks.

Poll history: This is only the third time since at least 2000 that five teams ranked in the top 10 lost on the same day (previous instances: Nov. 12, 2016, and Oct. 11, 2003).