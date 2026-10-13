Move Over, Texas: New College Football Contender Takes Projected No. 1 Ranking

We saw some more upheaval in the national college football rankings after several AP teams took an L over an active weekend, and midway through the 2026 season, the projected playoff bracket also saw some notable changes.

Including at the top, after former AP No. 1 Texas came out on the wrong end of the Red River Shootout and a marquee SEC clash in Tuscaloosa formed a new consensus at the top of the polls heading into another important Week 7 slate.

Where do things stand in the updated College Football Playoff bracket projection?

1. Georgia

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Projected SEC champion

Not to brag, but we’ve had the Bulldogs as our No. 1 playoff seed for a couple weeks before what happened on Saturday. They’ve looked like college football’s most complete team from the start, a claim that was vindicated with a hard-fought win at Alabama over the weekend.

2. Ohio State

Projected Big Ten champion

The Buckeyes handled Maryland 45-16 and continue to look like one of the most complete teams in the country. Jeremiah Smith keeps stacking touchdowns, the defense travels, and a looming showdown at Indiana will tell us just how high this ceiling really goes.

3. Miami

Projected ACC champion

Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes remain undefeated and sit first nationally in scoring and point differential after five straight double-digit wins. The November date with Notre Dame already feels like a potential playoff eliminator, but for now Miami is rolling with few obvious weaknesses.

4. Notre Dame

A 58-7 thrashing of Stanford kept the Irish climbing and pushed them to their highest ranking in nearly two years. The schedule has been forgiving so far, yet the offense is clicking and the defense is opportunistic. A road trip to BYU this weekend will be the first real measuring-stick game of the season.

5. Alabama

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Projected SEC runner-up

Even in defeat, the Crimson Tide held their ranking and still look dangerous under Kalen DeBoer. They led Georgia at the half before the Bulldogs took over, and the talent level remains elite. A bounce-back performance at Tennessee could put them right back in the first-round-bye conversation.

6. Indiana

Projected Big Ten runner-up

Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers are 6-0 and keep finding ways to win, including a gutsy comeback at Nebraska after trailing late. The defense could be a little more physical, and the offense is still making enough plays when it counts. A home date with Ohio State this weekend will be their biggest stage yet.

7. Texas Tech

Projected Big 12 champion

The Red Raiders are still unbeaten and quietly climbing the Big 12 ladder with steady, efficient football, but their offense could stand to get a lot more explosive going forward. They have the look of a team that can hang around the playoff race deep into November if they keep stacking solid wins.

8. Texas

SEC at-large

Those concerns around Arch Manning’s decision making came into stark focus after his two interceptions led directly to Oklahoma’s eventual game-winning points, knocking Texas from the AP No. 1 ranking. Early quality wins certainly help after beating Ohio State and Tennessee, but their margin for error just shrunk by a considerable margin. How they respond this week against Florida will say a lot.

9. Ole Miss

SEC at-large

Pete Golding’s Rebels sit at 4-1 and continue to hang around the upper half of a loaded SEC. The offense can score in bunches, and they have already shown they can compete with the league’s better teams. Another strong stretch could lock them into the bracket.

10. Utah

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Projected Big 12 runner-up

The Utes remain undefeated and rank among the most efficient teams in the country according to advanced metrics on both sides of the ball. They have passed every early test and look built for the Big 12 grind. A clean finish would make them a tough out in the playoff picture.

11. UCLA

Big Ten at-large

The Bruins stunned Oregon on the road 17-15 even after losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to injury. Backup Ty Dieffenbach stepped in and helped preserve the perfect record, vaulting UCLA nine spots into the top 12. Some very winnable games in the future show whether that win was a one-off or the start of something real.

12. Boise State

Group of Six selection

The Broncos have won five straight since an opening loss at Oregon and remain the clearest Group of Six path into the field. They’ve looked physical and opportunistic, though a mid-November date with Oregon State looms as a potential season-defining game. For now they project as the Pac-12 representative.