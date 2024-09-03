College football's playoff bracket in 2024 based on AP top 25 poll
The new AP top 25 college football rankings are live as we head into the Week 2 games, but it's never too early to get a preview of what we can expect when it comes to projecting this year's playoff, the first involving a 12-team format in the race for the national championship.
Going forward, the selection committee will pick the five highest-ranked conference champions, one from each of the so-called Power Four and the one best Group of Five league champ, in addition to seven other at-large teams in the new-look bracket.
As expected, the SEC and Big Ten will have plenty of representation in the new College Football Playoff, in this week's bracket occupying eight of the 12 positions, all but one of those spots that are not directly assigned to other conferences by right.
Playoffology: College football's playoff bracket for Week 2
Based on this week's AP top 25 rankings
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Utah
- Miami
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Missouri
- Boise State
Georgia, Ohio State, Utah, and Miami will receive first-round byes.
(9) Oregon at (8) Ole Miss. Winner plays No. 1 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
(12) Boise State at (5) Texas. Winner plays No. 4 Miami in the Peach Bowl
(10) Penn State at (7) Notre Dame. Winner plays No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl
(11) Missouri at (6) Alabama. Winner plays No. 3 Utah in the Fiesta Bowl
