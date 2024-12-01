College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Championship Week
As we pick up the pieces from a chaotic Rivalry Week of games on Saturday, let’s look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings as we head into Championship Weekend
Who’s moving up? Who’s falling down?
Note: This isn’t our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday.
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Championship Week
Dropping out: Tulane, Texas A&M
25. Memphis. An upset win over Tulane on Thanksgiving moves the Tigers, who received votes on AP ballots last week, to 10 wins and could knock the Green Wave out of the rankings.
24. Syracuse. After getting some votes in last week’s rankings, the Orange should get enough to crack the official top 25 after knocking off previous ACC title favorite Miami and finishing the regular season with a strong 9-3 showing in Fran Brown’s debut season as head coach.
23. Army. Bryson Daily had a school-record ninth straight 100-yard rushing game as the Black Knights got past UTSA and will host Tulane in the AAC Championship Game, and could very well sneak back into the playoff picture if things fall into place.
22. Missouri. Brady Cook ran through the snow for the go-ahead touchdown from 30 yards out with less than 2 minutes remaining in his last game at Faurot Field in a win over Arkansas, moving to 9-3 and now Mizzou awaits its bowl selection.
21. Colorado. At the exact moment the Buffaloes had to be great, they were, shellacking Big 12 punching bag Oklahoma State by a 52-0 count in the regular season finale, and, if there’s any justice, secured Travis Hunter as the easy pick to win the Heisman Trophy.
20. Illinois. Aidan Laughery ran for 3 touchdowns to help the struggling Illini aerial attack in a 10-point win at Northwestern and moved to 9-3 in the regular season finale.
19. UNLV. The Rebels did their job and took out Nevada to earn a place against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game, which should be effectively a play-in game for the College Football Playoff for the winner.
18. BYU. vs. Houston, late
17. Iowa State. The Cyclones took care of business at home in Farmageddon to take down challenger Kansas State, but await the BYU result to see if they’ll play for the Big 12 title.
16. Clemson. Despite losing at home against South Carolina, the Tigers clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game against SMU after Miami’s surprise loss at Syracuse, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive, as well.
15. Ole Miss. Ulysses Bentley ran for 136 yards and a touchdown and the Rebels forced 3 takeaways to win the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, and now they wait to see if any tiny road back into College Football Playoff consideration cracks open.
14. Arizona State. Cam Skattebo ran for 3 touchdowns as the Sun Devils pounded rival Arizona and clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game.
13. South Carolina. LaNorris Sellers ran for a 20-yard touchdown with just over 1 minute left in regulation to complete the comeback at Clemson, the third ranked opponent the Gamecocks have defeated this month after being picked 13th in the preseason SEC poll, and are suddenly in the thick of the playoff picture.
12. Alabama. Still likely out of the College Football Playoff with those three losses, but the Crimson Tide secured a fifth-straight win against Auburn in the Iron Bowl series as Jalen Milroe ran for 3 touchdowns, but the offense also had four turnovers that kept it close for a time.
11. Miami. A very costly second loss of the season, allowing 42 points on the road against Syracuse, bounces the Hurricanes out of the ACC Championship Game that the selection committee has consistently projected they would win, raising more questions about Miami’s defense.
10. Boise State. Ashton Jeanty ran for another 226 yards and a touchdown, moving into fifth-place all-time in single-season rushing production as the Broncos got past Oregon State and remain the projected Mountain West champion and expected Group of Five selection for the playoff committee.
9. Indiana. The Hoosiers demolished Purdue in a 66-0 rout that pretty much illustrates what the Boilermakers have looked like all year, basically clinching IU’s spot in the playoff.
8. Ohio State. This was supposed to be when that three-game losing streak to Michigan ended, but Will Howard threw 2 interceptions, the ground game went nowhere, and the hugely-favored Buckeyes didn’t score any points in the second half in a stunning 13-10 upset loss to their arch-rival, and OSU is out of the Big Ten title race.
7. SMU. Kevin Jennings threw for 2 touchdowns and the Mustangs’ defense held Cal out of the end zone to finish with a perfect 8-0 mark in ACC play having already clinched a place in the conference championship game.
6. Tennessee. Big Orange spotted Vandy a two-touchdown lead, but scored 29 straight points as Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and 4 touchdowns and the Vols got past the Commodores a sixth-straight time and more firmly secured a spot in the College Football Playoff field.
5. Georgia. Nate Frazier barreled through for the game-winning touchdown to get past Georgia Tech in an eight-overtime marathon, rebounding from a 17-0 first-half deficit, and preserving the Bulldogs’ playoff credibility as they head into the SEC Championship Game at 10-2.
4. Notre Dame. Stacking up 49 points on the road to get past USC will be enough to clinch a place in the College Football Playoff for the Fighting Irish, who have won 10 straight games to close out the regular season, showing the committee what this team is made of since the Northern Illinois loss.
3. Penn State. Beating up on Maryland in a 44-7 decision at home, combined with Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, helped clinch the Nittany Lions a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game against Oregon, and effectively also secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.
2. Texas. The Longhorns renewed their bragging rights against Texas A&M in the return of this rivalry game, rushing for almost 250 yards against the Aggies’ strong front seven and earning another shot at Georgia for the SEC title.
1. Oregon. Dillon Gabriel passed for 2 touchdowns and Jordan James ran for 2 more as the Ducks pounded Washington to finish as the only FBS college football team with a perfect record in the regular season, and now awaits Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.
