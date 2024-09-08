College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 3
As we survey the damage from the latest games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 3
Who's moving up? Who's moving down?
Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday
Predicting the AP top college football rankings for Week 3
Teams dropping out: NC State, Iowa, Kansas, Georgia Tech
25. Illinois. Beating a ranked Kansas team in a key non-conference game could benefit Bret Bielema's team.
24. Nebraska. A statement win over Colorado and some other losses could leave room for the Cornhuskers to enter the rankings.
23. Syracuse. Kyle McCord put up career numbers in an upset over a ranked Georgia Tech.
22. Clemson. Cade Klubnik had 7 TDs... in the first half, as the Tigers bounced back this week.
21. Louisville. Tyler Shough scored twice on 349 yards in a rout over Jacksonville State.
20. Arizona. vs. Northern Arizona, late
19. Notre Dame. MAC teams were 0-51 against top-five teams, that is until Northern Illinois effectively smoked the Irish playoff hopes.
18. Iowa State. Another close Cy-Hawk game, this one going to the Cyclones on their last-second field goal to take down Iowa.
17. LSU. Nicholls made this a 2-point game in the third quarter, but Garrett Nussmeier threw 6 TD passes to pull away eventually.
16. Michigan. Expect a drop as the champs took one on the chin against Texas at home.
15. Oklahoma State. A slow start against Arkansas, but the Pokes rallied in double overtime to complete the comeback.
14. Kansas State. Two late scores helped the Wildcats avoid disaster at an upset-minded Tulane.
13. Oklahoma. Good thing the Sooners have that defense, because this attack ground to a halt against a Houston team it should have defeated easily.
12. USC. vs. Utah State, late
11. Miami. Cam Ward accounted for 4 total touchdowns in a takedown of Florida A&M.
10. Penn State. A close call at home against Bowling Green could cost the Nittany Lions some votes.
9. Utah. Another injury for Cam Rising, but a win over Baylor for the Big 12 contender Utes.
8. Tennessee. Nico Iamaleava threw for a TD and ran for another while demolishing a ranked NC State team in a result that will get pollsters' attention.
7. Missouri. A 21-point second quarter propels the Tigers against Buffalo, as Brady Cook ran for 2 scores but didn't throw any.
6. Ole Miss. Jaxson Dart set the SEC record with 24 straight completions in another rout, and the Rebels' quarterback has 795 yards with no picks this year against overmatched opposition.
5. Oregon. vs. Boise State, late
4. Alabama. Another close call against USF, but the Tide pulled away in the fourth quarter.
3. Ohio State. Judkins and Henderson ran for 4 touchdowns and Jeremiah Smith went over 100 yards with another score.
2. Texas. AP voters could put the Longhorns up a spot after an impressive win at the defending champions.
1. Georgia. As expected, the Bulldogs pantsed Tennessee Tech.
