College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 4
As we survey the damage from the latest games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 4
Who's moving up? Who's moving down?
Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 4
Teams dropping out: Boston College, Arizona
25. Memphis. A strong defensive performance shut down the Seminoles in a statement road game against a Power Conference school for this Group of Five playoff hopeful.
24. Pittsburgh. Trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored 2 late touchdowns to take down West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.
23. Northern Illinois. Idle.
22. Nebraska. Dylan Raiola had 247 yards passing and the Cornhuskers improved to 3-0 with a 31-point win over Northern Iowa.
21. Clemson. Idle.
20. Iowa State. Idle.
19. Louisville. Idle.
18. Michigan. It might be time for a QB change after Davis Warren had 3 INTs in a win over Arkansas State but the Wolverine backs ran for 301 yards on the day.
17. Notre Dame. Riley Leonard ran for 3 touchdowns and the Irish added 362 yards on the ground while smacking Purdue in a 66-7 rout.
16. LSU. Despite some defensive slips and procedural errors that resulted in an early deficit, the Tigers stormed back and scored the game-winner late in the fourth to avoid falling below .500.
15. Oklahoma. Jackson Arnold ran for 2 touchdowns to pull away from an upset-minded Tulane, but there are holes on this team looking ahead to the Tennessee game next week.
14. Oklahoma State. Just 41 yards for Ollie Gordon, but the Cowboys threw for 5 TDs to rout Tulsa.
13. Kansas State. Avery Johnson threw for 156 yards and ran for 110 more as the Wildcats discarded Arizona in a 24-point statement victory.
12. Utah. With no Cam Rising on the field, the Utes trailed Utah State by 2 scores early, but Isaac Wilson stepped up to lead a comeback. Oklahoma State is next in a huge Big 12 test.
11. USC. Idle.
10. Miami. Cam Ward had 5 touchdown passes and the Canes held Ball State to 6 yards rushing in a 62-0 splattering and go to USF next week.
9. Penn State. Idle.
8. Oregon. The Ducks woke up, running for 240 yards and Dillon Gabriel had 306 yards passing in a big win over the Beavers that could let them jump the Nittany Lions.
7. Tennessee. Big Orange scored a school record 37 points in the first quarter and its most points in a game since 1929 while putting away Kent State.
6. Missouri. Trailing early at home, Mizzou mounted a comeback and held BC to just 7 second half points to stay undefeated.
5. Ole Miss. Henry Parrish ran for 2 touchdowns and Jaxson Dart threw 2 more and ran for another in a big win at Wake Forest.
4. Alabama. Jalen Milroe had 5 total touchdowns as the Tide walked over Wisconsin on the road, but the sloppy game against USF could keep pollsters from moving Bama up any further.
3. Ohio State. Idle.
2. Texas. With a road win against a top 25 team and Georgia's struggles, we could see the Longhorns gain ground on the Bulldogs for the top spot in this week's rankings.
1. Georgia. AP voters could punish the Bulldogs for a lethargic, 1-point win at Kentucky that saw the fewest points scored by a No. 1 team against an unranked foe since 2010, but they'll likely just lose a few first-place votes.
