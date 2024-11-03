College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 11
As we survey the damage from the latest games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 11
Who's moving up? Who's moving down?
Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 11
25. Vanderbilt. A win at Auburn moves the Commodores to a 3-2 mark in SEC games and, while this team is just 10 combined points away from being undefeated, tough games remain, against South Carolina, at LSU, and at home against rival Tennessee.
24. Missouri. That shutout loss at Alabama two weeks ago crushed any lingering playoff chances Mizzou had, now at 2 losses but still clinging to a spot in the rankings after AP top 25 voters couldn't find any other teams worthy of inclusion in the poll last week.
23. Pittsburgh. Undefeated no more, the Panthers fell on their face in a critical road test at SMU and host Virginia next week before welcoming Clemson the week after.
22. Washington State. Wazzu moved into the rankings last week after getting past San Diego State and took advantage of other movements in the poll, but still face an uphill climb in the playoff hunt, playing four one-score games and some leaky defense despite an otherwise-impressive 7-1 record.
21. Colorado. Coach Prime's team was off this past weekend after moving to 6 wins for the first time since 2016 the week before, and after Kansas State and Iowa State both lost, suddenly finds itself in a tie for second-place in the wide-open Big 12 title hunt.
20. Kansas State. A costly second Big 12 loss for the Wildcats after allowing Houston to score late in a major upset that turns the conference title picture on its head moving into November.
19. Iowa State. Undefeated no more, the Cyclones took a late lead over Texas Tech at home, but were unable to stop the Red Raiders scoring the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left and fall one big step down in the Big 12 championship race at just the wrong time.
18. Army. Dewayne Coleman went 5 of 8 passing as Bryson Daily was out with an illness, but the Black Knights ran just enough to get past Air Force and move to 8-0, increasing its hold atop the AAC standings, still in the playoff mix in the Group of Five, and have not trailed in a game for one second this season.
17. Ole Miss. Jaxson Dart went over 500 yards and Jordan Watkins had school-records with 254 yards and 5 TD catches in a rout over Arkansas, moving to 3-2 in SEC play and with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, but still with a pulse, heading into a marquee home date against Georgia next week that will impact both teams' postseason fate.
16. Clemson. That six-game win streak came to a brutal end at the hands of upset-minded Louisville, which opened a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter and simply looked like the more inspired team, dealing Clemson its first ACC loss and a blow to its conference title hopes.
15. LSU. Coming off their first loss in SEC play, the Tigers had a week off to regroup and adjust with Alabama coming to Death Valley this Saturday, but at 2 losses overall, there's no margin for error anymore in a crowded College Football Playoff field.
14. Texas A&M. Coming off that big win against LSU, the Aggies walked into a trap at South Carolina, allowing over 500 yards and not scoring any second-half points in a 44-20 loss, and now there are no teams undefeated in SEC play.
13. SMU. Preston Stone threw for over 300 yards and Brashard Smith ran for 161 yards and 2 scores as the Mustangs demolished undefeated Pittsburgh in a prove-it moment that moves this team to a 5-0 mark in ACC play and in second-place after Clemson's loss.
12. Boise State. Maddux Madsen had a career night with 4 touchdown passes and Ashton Jeanty came on late, piling on 2 more scores and 149 yards rushing in a rout over San Diego State, moving the Broncos to 7-1, with only a 3-point loss to now-No. 1 Oregon the only blemish on their record and looking like the favorite for the Group of Five bid in the new playoff.
11. Alabama. By routing Missouri in a 34-0 decision two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide salvaged their playoff hopes and moved to 3-2 in SEC play, but have a critical road test against LSU coming up next.
10. Indiana. After falling behind by 10 against Michigan State on the road, the Hoosiers stacked up 21 points in the second quarter and didn't allow another point after the opening frame, moving to 9-0 and still neck-and-neck with Oregon at the top of the Big Ten standings to begin November.
9. BYU. One of many idle teams this week, the Cougars sit alone atop the Big 12 standings after Iowa State lost, and looking ahead to a date at Utah on Nov. 9 with no other ranked teams remaining on their schedule with a clear path to Arlington, and potentially the playoff.
8. Notre Dame. Off in Week 10, the Irish are on a six-game win streak and coming off a signature rout against then-undefeated Navy in a performance the selection committee will remember, and return home against struggling Florida State this coming Saturday.
7. Tennessee. Big Orange trailed 10-7 against Kentucky going into halftime behind some more inconsistent offense, but Dylan Sampson ran for 2 touchdowns and Nico Iamaleava threw a third in the second half and moved to 7-1 with Georgia coming up in two weeks.
6. Penn State. An eighth-straight loss to the Buckeyes, in a year when many analysts felt this rivalry could turn in the Nittany Lions' direction, puts a big dent into their Big Ten title hopes and once again raises questions around James Franklin's performance against highly-ranked opponents, as he falls to 1-13 against AP top-5 teams.
5. Texas. Idle this past weekend, the Longhorns sit at 7-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play with a date against Florida up next at home, but still own that head to head loss against Georgia and can't be caught looking ahead to the finale at Texas A&M with its national playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
4. Miami. Cam Ward posted 400 yards passing and 5 touchdowns as the Hurricanes piled up 21 fourth-quarter points in a comeback effort to take down upset-minded Duke, moving to 9-0 and still a favorite in the ACC title chase, but there are concerns around this defense going forward.
3. Ohio State. Will Howard may have left some points on the field, and gave some to the Nittany Lions, but the Buckeyes' defense came up big in the second half in a signature road win to avoid a second loss and take a very important step forward in the Big Ten title picture.
2. Georgia. Carson Beck threw 3 interceptions and Florida tied this game at 20 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs added 2 late touchdowns to pull away, leading to some general concern as this team heads into major tests at Ole Miss next week and at home against Tennessee after that.
1. Oregon. The Ducks used a 21-point second quarter to pull away on the road against Michigan and stay perfect, rushing for 4 touchdowns and sitting in a tie with Indiana for first place in the Big Ten with three winnable games to close out and a very good chance to run the table.
More ... When the AP top 25 rankings come out
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams