College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 6
As we survey the damage from the latest games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 6
Who's moving up? Who's moving down?
Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 6
Projected to drop out of the rankings: Illinois, Oklahoma State
25. Boise State. vs. Washington State, late
24. Texas A&M. Marcel Reed threw 2 touchdowns and ran for a third and the Aggies held Arkansas to just 3 points after the first quarter.
23. UNLV. The NIL dispute involving Matthew Shuka seems like a more distant memory after the Rebels pounded Fresno State in a 59-14 decision and move into first in the Mountain West.
22. Indiana. Curt Cignetti has the Hoosiers on a roll, 5-0 for the first time since 1967 after taking out Maryland by 2 touchdowns.
21. Kansas State. The Wildcats ran for 300 yards and had 6 total touchdowns in a dominant showing against Oklahoma State in an important rebound from the BYU loss last week.
20. Louisville. The Cardinals nearly recovered after having 3 first half turnovers but couldn't withstand Notre Dame's last-minute defensive stand and fall to 3-1 on the year.
19. BYU. The Cougars marched out to a 21-0 lead and then held off Baylor's second-half comeback bid, moving to 2-0 in Big 12 play.
18. Oklahoma. A stunning pick-six in the fourth quarter finally gave the Sooners a lead at Auburn, coming back from being down 21-10, and earning OU its first win in SEC play.
17. Iowa State. A routine 20-0 victory over Houston in which the Cyclones ran for 240 yards to take their first Big 12 test of the season.
16. Clemson. Cade Klubnik threw for 4 touchdown passes and ran for a fifth in a rout against Stanford.
15. Notre Dame. The Irish playoff hopes are still very much alive after getting past a ranked Louisville at home thanks in part to a 21-point first quarter and some solid defense.
14. LSU. Garrett Nussmeier led a 600-plus yard total offensive effort to put away South Alabama with a big date against Ole Miss up next.
13. Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin's 26-game win streak as a double-digit favorite goes down in flames as Kentucky's defense swarmed the Rebels' No. 1 ranked offense in a huge upset, the first Wildcat win in Oxford since 1978.
12. USC. After handing the Badgers an early lead with some costly turnovers, the Trojans scored 28 unanswered points at home to earn their first Big Ten victory.
11. Michigan. This strong defense gave way a little late, allowing the Gophers to score 21 fourth-quarter points, but Michigan recovered Minnesota's onside kick, albeit controversially, and moved to 2-0 in Big Ten play.
10. Missouri. Idle, at Texas A&M next
9. Utah. vs. Arizona, late.
8. Penn State. A close one in the Big Ten opener against Illinois, but the Nittany Lions' defense held firm and the offense did just enough, rushing for 3 touchdowns, to stay perfect.
7. Oregon. at UCLA, late.
6. Miami. Still undefeated despite trailing at home to Virginia Tech, thanks to Cam Ward leading a furious comeback and the Canes surviving a controversial Hail Mary ruling as time expired.
5. Tennessee. Idle, at Arkansas next
4. Ohio State. Jeremiah Smith scored twice as the Buckeyes raced past Sparty in the Big Ten opener, and have taken down MSU in 9 straight games by an average of 34 points.
3. Georgia. It started as badly as it could have at Alabama, but the Bulldogs regrouped in the second half and fought back to make it close, as Carson Beck threw 3 second-half touchdowns and Dillon Bell ran for a fourth in a frantic comeback bid in a game with more than 1,000 combined yards. But Beck's late interception in the end zone, his third pick of the night, ended Georgia's hopes for good. The first of three major road tests for the Dawgs goes down as a loss.
2. Texas. Arch Manning hit 83 percent of his throws for over 300 yards and had 3 all-purpose touchdowns as the Longhorns got past Mississippi State in their SEC debut, but events in Tuscaloosa should ensure we see a new No. 1 team this week.
1. Alabama. Jalen Milroe made mincemeat of Georgia's vaunted defense, opening up a 21-0 first quarter lead before the offense fell asleep in the second half. Milroe finally helped wake it up with a memorable 75-yard TD play to Ryan Williams that regained the lead for good. A month into the season, Milroe is the Heisman front-runner and quarterbacks the best team in the country.
