College football rankings: Predicting the AP top 25 poll for Week 13
As we pick up the pieces from the latest games on Saturday, let’s look ahead to the AP top 25 college football rankings as we head into Week 13 action.
Who’s moving up? Who’s falling down?
Note: This isn’t our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll on Sunday.
Dropping out: LSU, Missouri, Louisville
25. Kansas State. The Wildcats didn’t score a single point in the first half at home while Arizona State ran up a 21-0 halftime lead that it didn’t let go of in a big upset that effectively ends K-State’s shot at a Big 12 title it was in contention for all year up to now.
24. Washington State. New Mexico beat a ranked team for the first time since 2003 after knocking off the Cougars, who lose for the first time since September, but could cling to a spot in the rankings with a lack of other obvious options for AP voters to choose from this week.
23. Memphis. Seth Henigan threw 4 touchdown passes and the Tigers stacked up more than 500 yards to rout UAB and improve to 9-2 on the year and into a tie with Navy in third place in the AAC standings, and could move into the rankings with other teams falling out this week.
22. Iowa State. AP top 25 voters gave the Cyclones 92 votes last week, and should get a promotion into the rankings after taking out Cincinnati by 17 points at home and moving into a tie for third place alongside Arizona State in the Big 12 standings with a date at Utah up next before closing at home against Kansas State.
21. Arizona State. Sam Leavitt led 3 touchdown drives early to take a 21-0 halftime lead at Kansas State and the Sun Devils held on for the upset, moving to 8-2 on the year and now sitting in third place in the Big 12 standings with a monster game at home against BYU next weekend.
20. Tulane. Darian Mensah was a crisp 10 of 14 passing and the Green Wave ran for 220 yards to rout Navy by a 35-0 count and clinch a spot in the AAC title bout against Army, and now we wait to see how the selection committee interprets that information this week when considering the Group of Five positioning in the new playoff bracket.
19. South Carolina. Moments after allowing Missouri to take a very late lead, the Gamecocks stormed back on a gutsy last-minute drive and Raheim Sanders scored the game-winning touchdown and this looks like the scariest 7-3 team in college football right now on a 4-game win streak.
18. Clemson. Right after Pitt took a late lead, Cade Klubnik burst through for a stunning 50-yard touchdown run that clinched an important road victory for Clemson, which is still in the thick of the ACC title race in mid-November and facing The Citadel next before hosting resurgent South Carolina to close out.
17. Colorado. Utah made it closer than expected in the fourth quarter, but the Buffaloes turned defense into offense by converting an interception into a late touchdown to pull away, keeping Coach Prime firmly in the mix for the Big 12 title chase and, yes, the College Football Playoff.
16. Army. Off this past week and already having clinched a berth in the AAC Championship Game, the Black Knights are still undefeated, still tops nationally in scoring defense and in rushing production heading into a marquee clash against streaking Notre Dame in a big test for both teams.
15. Texas A&M. Marcel Reed threw 2 touchdown passes and the Aggies ran for 209 yards in a 38-7 win over New Mexico State that puts A&M in second place in the SEC standings heading into a game at Auburn next before closing out at home against rival and conference leader Texas.
14. SMU. Kevin Jennings had 3 touchdowns and Brashard Smith ran for 120 yards and a score as the Mustangs put away Boston College by 10, moving to 6-0 in ACC play and with only a field goal loss to playoff contender BYU all year, and yet still outside the playoff bracket coming into this week.
13. Boise State. Ashton Jeanty broke the Broncos’ single-season rushing yardage record in a comeback victory on the road against San Jose State after spotting the Spartans a two-touchdown lead early in the game. Boise is still the committee’s preference as the Group of Five’s best team.
12. Miami. Off this past weekend, the Hurricanes slid 8 spots in the rankings the week before after losing their first game, and fell to third in the ACC standings behind Clemson and SMU, both winners on Saturday, but are still the projected conference champions in the committee’s opinion.
11. Tennessee. Nico Iamaleava didn’t throw a touchdown pass and the Vols didn’t score a point in the second half in their eighth-straight loss to rival Georgia, falling to 5-2 in SEC play and from first place to fourth in the conference standings.
10. BYU. Cardiac Cougars couldn't pull out a last-second win this time despite getting a late takeaway, but they were unable to convert a final fourth down as Kansas hands the Big 12 title favorite their first loss of the year, and now BYU looks ahead to a road trip against resurgent Arizona State.
9. Georgia. Carson Beck had a redemption game of sorts amid some intense criticism of his play this season, putting up 246 yards with 2 touchdowns and no turnovers in a signature victory against rival Tennessee that keeps the Bulldogs in the playoff hunt heading into two very winnable games to close out.
8. Ole Miss. The Rebels took this week off after bludgeoning Georgia at home the weekend prior behind an inspired defensive effort, and sit at 4-2 in SEC play and inside the top dozen of this week’s playoff bracket heading into a road date against a Florida team that just knocked off LSU.
7. Alabama. Jalen Milroe threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for a third as the Crimson Tide (8-2, 4-2) smashed Mercer and should stay in the College Football Playoff picture again this week with a date at Oklahoma coming up next weekend.
6. Notre Dame. Riley Leonard had 3 touchdown passes and the Irish ran for over 200 yards and 2 more scores to beat Virginia, moving to 9-1 and still in the playoff committee’s good graces, but a bigger test awaits at Yankee Stadium next week against a ranked Army team that has already clinched a spot in the AAC title game.
5. Indiana. Idle this past weekend, the Hoosiers are getting rested up for the biggest game of their historic 10-0 season, a road trip to Ohio State in a top-five battle that will give the committee more of an impression of where they really belong in the playoff pecking order.
4. Penn State. Tyler Warren led the Nittany Lions in rushing and receiving in a 49-10 rout against Purdue, moving to 9-1 with a date at Minnesota next and against Maryland to close out, still right in the middle of the College Football Playoff picture.
3. Texas. There wasn’t as much offense as we expected from the Longhorns, but they did enough to get past rival Arkansas in a 10-point decision and stay in the race for the SEC title game at first place in the conference and hosting Kentucky next week before closing at Texas A&M.
2. Ohio State. Will Howard threw 2 touchdown passes and the Buckeyes held Northwestern to 1.7 yards per carry in a 24-point victory that sets up a showdown against undefeated Indiana in the Horseshoe next week in a battle of two of the Big Ten’s three best teams.
1. Oregon. Some very sluggish offense had the Ducks trailing on the road against Wisconsin much of the night, but Dillon Gabriel led a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and a late takeaway clinched a very close win to stay undefeated, and a spot in the Big Ten title game.
