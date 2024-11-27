College football rankings: Strength of schedule for Top 25 teams, worst to best
Playing a strong schedule against quality opponents is more important now than ever before, as college football places a heavy premium on who a team has played and beaten when considering who to slot where in the selection committee’s top 25 rankings and come playoff selection time.
Now, as we look ahead to Rivalry Week, we approach the last opportunity would-be contenders have to prove themselves, and once again strength of schedule will be an important factor when the committee meets on Selection Day.
The technical information the committee uses to judge teams’ schedules is not public knowledge, so let’s turn to the next best thing, ESPN’s College Football Power Index computer model, to see where each remaining top 25 team ranks in the strength of schedule department.
College football strength of schedule rankings for Top 25 teams
25. UNLV
Schedule ranking: No. 103
CFP ranking: No. 22
The Rebels moved up two spots in the rankings this week and hope to play their way into the Mountain West title game.
-
24. Tulane
Schedule ranking: No. 100
CFP ranking: No. 17
A potential contender in the Group of Five ranks, the Green Wave have won 8 straight games and will face Army in the AAC Championship Game, but face 9-2 Memphis first.
-
23. Boise State
Schedule ranking: No. 81
CFP ranking: No. 11
Still the favorite out of the Group of Five in the committee room, the Broncos are the projected No. 4 seed with a first-round bye.
-
22. Notre Dame
Schedule ranking: No. 78
CFP ranking: No. 5
Notre Dame recovered from the Northern Illinois as best it could, winning nine straight games, but it can't afford any mistakes against USC in the finale.
-
21. SMU
Schedule rankings: No. 77
CFP ranking: No. 9
SMU has already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, which, if it wins, will guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff.
-
20. Iowa State
Schedule ranking: No. 69
CFP ranking: No. 18
The Cyclones are still in the mix of a very crowded Big 12 title race entering the regular season finale, with a big game against Kansas State to close out.
-
19. Arizona State
Schedule ranking: No. 66
CFP ranking: No. 16
A four-game win streak at the right time has the Sun Devils as the projected Big 12 champion in the committee room and the likely No. 12 seed in the bracket if all holds up.
-
18. Colorado
Schedule ranking: No. 61
CFP ranking: No. 25
After playing their way into the Big 12 title picture, the Buffaloes took a big step backwards after a road loss to Kansas, but they're still in the mix and just in the top 25 rankings.
-
17. Miami
Schedule ranking: No. 59
CFP ranking: No. 6
If the Hurricanes beat Syracuse this week, they're in the ACC Championship Game, but the Orange have played some good teams close this year.
-
16. Clemson
Schedule ranking: No. 57
CFP ranking: No. 12
Even though the committee ranked the Tigers in the top 12, they're technically the first team out when looking at the latest bracket, and they need Miami to lose to make the ACC title game.
-
15. Oregon
Schedule ranking: No. 52
CFP ranking: No. 1
College football's last unbeaten team has clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and has looked good against a schedule that was ranked No. 5 nationally back in the preseason.
-
14. Indiana
Schedule ranking: No. 51
CFP ranking: No. 10
Indiana's strength of schedule ranking was in the low hundreds a week ago, but facing Ohio State helped boost its resume. Although, a 38-15 loss to the Buckeyes didn't.
-
13. Kansas State
Schedule ranking: No. 48
CFP ranking: No. 24
The Wildcats are still mathematically involved in the Big 12 title push, but have to at least win against Iowa State and get some big help to make Arlington.
-
12. BYU
Schedule ranking: No. 39
CFP ranking: No. 19
The Cougars were undefeated and apparently cruising towards the Big 12 title game as the likely No. 4 seed, but two straight losses threw a wrench into the league standings and BYU's playoff chances.
-
11. Texas
Schedule ranking: No. 36
CFP ranking: No. 3
All the Longhorns need to do is beat Texas A&M in their highly-anticipated rivalry game and they'll qualify for the SEC Championship Game with a shot at revenge against Georgia.
-
10. Penn State
Schedule ranking: No. 32
CFP ranking: No. 4
In all likelihood, we should see the Nittany Lions in a home game to kick off the first round of the College Football Playoff in a few weeks.
-
9. Ole Miss
Schedule ranking: No. 27
CFP ranking: No. 14
The Rebels might have played themselves out of playoff consideration after a loss at Florida, but there's still an outside chance provided they get some chaos elsewhere this week.
-
8. Illinois
Schedule ranking: No. 26
CFP ranking: No. 23
Not a bad showing for the 8-3 Illini, who beat then-ranked Kansas and Nebraska and Michigan, which was No. 24 at the time, and also played Penn State and Oregon, both road losses.
-
7. Ohio State
Schedule ranking: No. 25
CFP ranking: No. 2
Coming off a signature win over undefeated Indiana, the Buckeyes just have to beat Michigan to make the Big Ten title game, and a shot to avenge a 1-point loss to Oregon, the only blemish on their record.
-
6. Texas A&M
Schedule ranking: No. 23
CFP ranking: No. 20
Just beat the Longhorns, and the Aggies will get that other spot against Georgia, already with games against Missouri and LSU, and the Week 1 loss to Notre Dame, an opponent that helps their SOS.
-
5. Tennessee
Schedule ranking: No. 22
CFP ranking: No. 8
We should see the Vols in the playoff, provided they beat a resurgent Vanderbilt, and have the help of a schedule that includes Alabama and Georgia.
-
4. Missouri
Schedule ranking: No. 20
CFP ranking: No. 21
Mizzou has played four teams ranked at the time of their meetings, but went 1-3 against them, and the one win came against a now-unranked Boston College.
-
3. South Carolina
Schedule ranking: No. 12
CFP ranking: No. 15
The Gamecocks are on a five-game win streak, including two wins against ranked teams, with another coming up against Clemson in the finale
-
2. Alabama
Schedule ranking: No. 11
CFP ranking: No. 13
There will be plenty of argument about whether the Crimson Tide should have made the final cut if they miss out this year, considering how strong their schedule was, including a 3-1 mark against ranked teams, including a big win against then-No. 2 Georgia.
-
1. Georgia
Schedule ranking: No. 1
CFP ranking: No. 7
It's always tough in the SEC, and the Bulldogs have faced five ranked teams so far, going 3-2 in those matchups, and while the losses at Alabama and Ole Miss hurt, the win against then-No. 1 Texas is the feather in their cap.
-
