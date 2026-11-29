ESPN's FPI ratings are always one of the more controversial pseudo-rankings in college football. Maybe it's 8-4 Ohio State being in the top 5. Or 7-5 LSU being in the top 10. Or a 10-2 Big Ten team being outside the top 30. In any case, ESPN's number-based predictive rating doesn't always have a lot of fans. Here are the teams from the four power conferences that have made the biggest jumps or dips off their Week 13 performances.

Risers

Colorado (up 10 spots to 62nd)

A 47-28 thumping of UCF did let the 5-7 Buffs finish the year with good news. They also climbed out of the Big 12 cellar leaving that for West Virginia and Kansas State instead. It's still safe to wonder if Coach Prime will be back in 2027.

Auburn (up 9 spots to 25th)

A 30-23 win in the Iron Bowl jumped Auburn to 25th, which is 10th in the SEC. (Is it too soon to mention that critics think FPI has a pro-SEC slant?) A massive win finished the season strong for Auburn and did lift them over 4-8 Texas A&M, which finished just ahead of an 8-4 Kentucky team that beat it in College Station.

Iowa State (up 8 spots to 52nd)

The 38-20 smackdown of Kansas State sent the Wildcats to the bottom of the Big 12 and moved Iowa State up to 10th in the conference. You may need some high level math to explain why the 6-6 Cyclones are still behind 4-8 Kansas and 5-7 TCU.

Fallers

UCLA (down 11 spots to 33rd)

FPI never really liked UCLA anyway, but that 45-10 loss to USC with QB3 taking snaps seemed to have been just what the system was waiting for. Seeing UCLA finish below 7-5 Nebraska, Northwestern, and Penn State will definitely be fuel for critics who think that FPI lacks a real-world aspect.

Virginia Tech (down 11 spots to 65th)

A 37-13 beatdown from UVA in the state rivalry game sent 6-6 Tech sprawling down the FPI, even within the deeply mediocre ACC. Tech ended up 11th in the conference, which is undoubtedly not how James Franklin saw year 1 working out.

Georgia Tech (down 11 spots to 90th)

A loss to Georgia was pretty much expected. A 63-0 loss probably wasn't. For an awful 3-9 Tech team, the one consolation is that they avoid the basement in the ACC, with 7-5 Stanford (!?!) and Cal both finishing below them.