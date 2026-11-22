The Playoff picture is getting clearer and Week 12 of college football provided more data for ESPN's computers to crunch. The network shares its weekly FPI rankings which forecast the events ahead in the season-- and rank the teams accordingly. FPI is always controversial-- even if Georgia at No. 1 isn't, UCLA at No. 22 might be. In any case, here are the week's biggest risers and fallers in FPI ratings from among the teams of the four power conferences.

Risers

UCF (up 10 spots to 50th)

The Golden Knights rolled Iowa State 48-17 and climbed back toward the middle of the Big 12. With a sixth win, UCF is bowl bound and finishing the season strong may give their postseason situation an unexpected boost.

Virginia Tech (up 8 spots to 54th)

Despite a 28-20 loss to Miami, Tech's surprisingly solid performance still gave them a nice jump in the FPI ratings. At 6-5, the Hokies are bowl eligible and might have seen their stock climb slightly in terms of the bowl pecking order.

N.C. State (up 8 spots to 66th)

State blasted an embarrassing Florida State team 28-10. They're not five spots ahead of the bottom of the ACC and looking at a potential bowl trip with a win in Week 13 against North Carolina (who is also 5-6).

Fallers

A humbling loss to UCF dropped Iowa State in the FPI ratings. (Mike Watters-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State (down 12 spots to 60th)

With a 31-point loss to UCF, Iowa State slides to just three spots above the bottom of the conference. With a 5-6 mark, the Cyclones' postseason hopes are now pinned on a home game with a 4-7 Kansas State team that can only play the role of spoiler.

Purdue (down 10 spots to 76th)

Purdue was steamrolled by Wisconsin 42-10 and is now ahead of only Maryland and Rutgers in the Big 10's basement. The 3-8 Boilermakers have long since abandoned postseason hopes and will likely finish out the string just trying to stay out of the bottom of their league.

Arkansas (down 8 spots to 59th)

What a difference a week made for the Razorbacks. Fresh off of thumping South Carolina, the other foot (and Texas) dropped on the Razorbacks, who fell 45-3. Only three or maybe four teams will miss bowl eligibility in the SEC, but Arkansas is one. They lead only Vanderbilt in the race to the bottom of the SEC heading into Week 13.