Ranking college football's 10 winningest teams in 2024
College football is set to embark on a historic season in 2024. Not only has the transfer portal and NIL revolutionized the game, but major conferences will embark on a huge realignment shift and the College Football Playoff is set to expand to 12 teams starting this postseason.
Now, as we move into the summer preseason and look ahead to fall camp, we got our first look at the full 134-team college football rankings after ESPN unveiled its annual Football Power Index poll, giving fans a closer insight into how the nation's top teams are expected to perform.
Among those predictions was an updated look at the win totals for every team in the FBS ranks. What school came away with the highest win projections for the 2024 season?
College Football Teams with Highest Win Total Predictions in 2024
10. Tennessee/UTSA
8.6 wins. Big Orange steps back into the ring of SEC contenders with QB1 Nico Iamaleava at the helm of an offense that boasts elite receiver skill, a promising ground attack, and an experienced line. UTSA is the favorite in the AAC title race, returning a star backfield but making a big change at quarterback.
9. Kansas/Liberty
8.7 wins. The index's projected favorites in the Big 12 and Conference USA title races, respectively. Kansas should be one of the more dynamic offenses in its expanded conference, with Jalon Daniels back under center alongside lead rusher Devin Neal and some quality receiver talent, as should Liberty, with quarterback Kaidon Salter returning to school.
8. Florida State
8.8 wins. The Seminoles remain the favorites in what looks like a more open ACC title race, and that's thanks to Mike Norvell's work in the transfer portal in response to a roster exodus this offseason. DJ Uiagalelei steps in at quarterback, Roydell Williams at tailback, and Malik Benson at wide receiver, while Marvin Jones, Jr. is an upgrade at the edge rushing position.
7. Missouri
9 wins. Something of a step back for Mizzou after winning 11 games and the Cotton Bowl a year ago. Eli Drinkwitz gets much of his offensive core back -- Brady Cook at quarterback and Theo Wease and Luther Burden at receiver -- but he loses running back Cody Schrader, pieces on defense, and coordinator Blake Baker, who left for LSU this offseason.
6. Alabama
9.3 wins. It's not often you see the Crimson Tide projected at under 10 wins, but the changeover from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer remains a giant open question, arguably the biggest in college football history. DeBoer benefits from the effects of Saban's recruiting genius, in addition to returning skill like quarterback Jalen Milroe, but can he tailor a defense as well as he has offenses during his career? His life in the SEC depends on it.
5. Texas
10 wins. Heading into the SEC at just the right time, the Longhorns bring tremendous momentum from last season -- including a win at Alabama, a Big 12 title, and the school's first playoff appearance -- in addition to quarterback Quinn Ewers, who returns alongside elite transfer prospects at wide receiver like Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden.
4. Penn State/Notre Dame
10.1 wins. These are two schools that should benefit hugely from the expanded College Football Playoff. Penn State, third fiddle to OSU and Michigan in the Big Ten the last few years, returns offensive experience and important pieces on defense. Notre Dame has one of the nation's top secondary units and promising transfer additions at QB and WR, but faces a longer road to a national title not being in a conference.
3. Ohio State
10.2 wins. Ryan Day scored elite transfers at needed positions like safety Caleb Downs, quarterback Will Howard, and tailback Quinshon Judkins, among others, and returns important starting experience on the defensive line, running back, and wide receiver with a clear path to the national title. But there's a road game at Oregon and a date with Michigan that will be important tests for OSU's playoff-worthiness.
2. Georgia
10.3 wins. The favorite in the SEC once again, the Bulldogs are in pole position to win what would be their third national title in four years. They return important experience on both sides of the ball, including at quarterback, and bring on notable transfers at skill positions that will help weather what looks like a much harder schedule than in years past.
1. Oregon
10.8 wins. Heading into the Big Ten, the Ducks are already considered a favorite to win the conference title thanks to a pair of physical lines and what looks like college football's best wide receiver rotation, boasting perimeter speed that will shock B1G defenses this fall. And with veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel steering the ship after a blockbuster transfer.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams