College Football Powerhouse's Stunning Plummet in Recruiting Rankings Draws Attention

No other program dominated college football as much in this century, and arguably in the history of the sport, but these days Alabama has taken a step backwards.

Although they won 20 games over the first two years of Kalen DeBoer’s tenure as head coach, the school’s recruiting fortunes appear to be on the downswing right now, as reflected in the Crimson Tide’s current place in the 2027 class rankings.

Alabama down in the rankings this cycle

Usually a top-five or at least top-ten program, suddenly Alabama finds itself in the No. 32 position of the latest industry weighted national recruiting rankings, featuring a class of 14 commitments, one of which has blue chip status, and sits just 13th in the SEC.

That marks quite a departure from previous offseasons, when Alabama routinely ranked in the top five nationally, starting from the lofty No. 2 position in 2024, falling to fourth in 2025, and then to fifth in 2026. Now a drop of 27 places in this cycle.

Nick Saban signed a top five class in all but his first season at Alabama and finished with nine No. 1 ranked groups, including seven straight, and his 2021 effort finished with the most combined points of any class measured by 247Sports analysts.

Bama has fallen since Saban’s exit

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Names like Ryan Williams, Jaylen Mbakwe, and top five cornerbacks Zay Mincey and Zabien Brown highlighted that first class that DeBoer was on hand for, but that 2024 haul was primarily built by Nick Saban and his staff before the coach’s retirement.

DeBoer started well enough on his own, with 11 prospects that ranked in the top ten of their position group nationally committed to his class in 2025, including five star quarterback Keelon Russell and top interior blocker Michael Carroll.

No. 2 running back Ezavier Crowell, second-ranked safety Jireh Edwards, and No. 3 linebacker Xavier Griffin highlighted DeBoer’s 2026 effort, and, despite its low overall ranking, No. 2 quarterback Elijah Haven leads the Tide’s 2027 class.

Fans have their theories

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Once news of Alabama’s relative recruiting decline hit Instagram, the commenters were fast and thick with their explanations as to why.

“A lot can change, but this definitely raises questions,” said one.

“The recruiting rankings aren’t very reliable anyway,” one fan said in response, arguing the very premise of stacking classes against each other.

Another was more blunt: “Coach sucks.”

Yet another was more practical: “Here’s the thing. If he wins, who cares?”

“Lights are too bright for this guy. The fall of Alabama football,” one observer said of Nick Saban’s successor.

It may be a little early to declare the end of the Crimson Tide as a force, but DeBoer is definitely facing more pressure to right the ship this season.