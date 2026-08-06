Nick Saban Sends Strong Message on Alabama Expectations After SEC Preseason Poll

Alabama was a constant favorite in the SEC preseason media poll during its reign of dominance under Nick Saban.

In the 14 seasons after the Crimson Tide's first national championship with Saban and his eventual retirement, it was picked to win the league 11 times in the preseason poll. In the three seasons Alabama was not the projected winner, it was picked second by media across the league.

In Kalen DeBoer's first two seasons on the job, the Crimson Tide was picked as the third-best team in the league behind Georgia and Texas. Alabama was predicted to finish sixth in the SEC by the media in 2026, an abnormally low mark for what has been a dominant powerhouse.

Saban weighed in on the Crimson Tide's predicted finish at his annual Nick's Kids Foundation luncheon, asserting his belief the team could use the projection as motivation.

"I always hated it when we got picked high, and I think sometimes when we didn't, it was a motivating factor for the players," Saban said.

"Hopefully, we can sneak up on some people this year and fly under the radar a little bit and surprise some people and not be the target like we've been in the past. That might be beneficial to the team, having more success. I'm certainly hopeful that that's what happens."

Why is the media lower on Alabama than usual?

The anticlimactic ending to the Crimson Tide's 2025 season has created an uneasy feeling around it heading into this season.

Alabama's offense is littered with question marks. In the passing game, the Crimson Tide has a quarterback competition to sort through and two productive wide receivers it must replace. Alabama brings in a five-star running back to bolster its ground attack, but it lost most of its best pieces from what was already a deficient offensive line.

Defense is the side most are confident about with the Crimson Tide. The front seven has a handful of quality portal additions coupled with returning pieces, and Alabama fields one of the most veteran-heavy secondaries in the SEC this year.

Who finished ahead of Alabama in the poll?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia and Texas were once again picked ahead of the Crimson Tide at No. 1 and No. 2. The Bulldogs return 14 starters from their SEC championship run in 2025, and the Longhorns ventured into the NCAA transfer portal to assemble one of college football's most complete rosters.

Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU were the other three teams picked ahead of Alabama. The Rebels retained many key pieces from their College Football Playoff run, and the Tigers utilized the portal to transform themselves into an instant College Football Playoff contender.

Texas A&M may be the weakest team ahead of Alabama in the poll. The Aggies return several key pieces on defense and much of their offensive skill production from last year, but the new additions on the offensive line must gel in order for them to repeat a College Football Playoff run.