Elite 5-Star SEC Commit Ranked No. 1 WR in Latest College Football Recruiting Rankings

Nearly all of the most important high school football players in the country have revealed their commitment decisions as the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up this summer.

All but two of the 48 best recruits in the nation have made their choice, and that includes the player who a roundtable of experts have declared the best wide receiver in the class.

Easton Royal, the consensus five-star recruit and Texas commitment, has been considered the No. 1 ranked wideout coming out of high school, a ranking that was recently confirmed by a committee of recruiting experts.

America’s best wide receiver?

After taking another assessment of the 2027 recruiting class at every position, a group of Rivals analysts has once again revealed that Royal is, in their view, the No. 1 wide receiver in America in their new prospect rankings.

Royal projects with a sensational combination of size and athleticism, boasting elite body control that allows him to separate from tacklers and win matchups at any level of the field and adjust to off-target passes in contested situations.

Tough to tackle in the open field, Royal is a threat to score from any position on the field with the change of direction skills to skirt away from defenders and the straight line speed to pull away from secondary tacklers.

Is he getting ready to flip?

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Right now, all that potential is set to wear a Texas Longhorns uniform, as the second-highest ranked prospect in their 2027 class, itself ranked fifth in the country.

But there are rumblings that a flip could be in order, as Royal has not been shy about taking interest in other programs, especially LSU, which has proven the most influential in leading the wide receiver to apparently reconsider his pledge to their SEC rivals.

“They made a very big, significant jump. They’re in a very good spot,” Royal said recently after his most recent meeting with LSU to see the Lane Kiffin regime up close, where he was reportedly presented with a detailed look at how he would fit in the Tigers’ offense.

Royal responded to a viral rumor that he was set to flip from Texas to LSU by saying “This is not true,” in an X post that he later deleted, a statement that could relieve some Longhorn fans, but it appears his recruitment remains more open than closed.

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