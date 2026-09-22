5-Star EDGE Jumps 53 Places to Become College Football's No. 2 Recruit

The revelation of the new national college football recruiting rankings saw one player make the biggest leap of the 2028 cycle and move into elite territory.

Rivals released its new Rivals300 rankings for the 2028 recruiting class today, and one name rose dramatically to the top tier of the board.

Midwest EDGE Jumps in the Rankings

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice edge rusher Kameron McGee vaulted 53 spots to land at No. 2 overall and earn five-star status, cementing his place among the most elite prospects of the upcoming cycle.

🚨NEW🚨 EDGE Kameron McGee ranks No. 2 and 5-stars in the updated 2028 Rivals300.https://t.co/rkzqZSaA5i pic.twitter.com/Qe5obkDqu0 — Rivals (@Rivals) September 22, 2026

An Elite and Versatile Defender

Previously ranked No. 55 nationally by Rivals analysts, McGee’s ascent reflects his very strong early-season film and continued physical development, putting him behind just top overall recruit Jett Harrison, the five-star wide receiver and Ohio State commitment.

Rivals director of scouting and rankings Charles Power praised McGee’s dual-threat ability: “To this point in the season, Kameron McGee looks like the top pass rusher in the 2028 cycle, showing the ability to win with speed and power.”

Power added: “McGee is a big time athlete with the burst and top end speed jumping off the film. He has plus length for the position and plays with significant play strength at around 250 pounds.”

Working primarily as a pass rushing linebacker in high school, McGee has also put out promising film when dropping into space to aid in pass coverage, developing an overall skill set that should pose him for consequential snaps early on when he gets to college.

Proven Production and Physical Tools

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 by different services, McGee starred as a sophomore last football season, recording 54 total stops, including 21 negative plays, while adding 10.5 sacks, breaking up 9 passes, forcing a fumble, and recovering two.

Brother Rice completed a 13-1 record and won the Illinois Class 7A state championship with McGee on the field, the school’s first title since 1981. In the title game shutout against rival St. Rita, he had 6 tackles, 4 for a loss, and notched 2 sacks.

McGee’s athletic testing has turned heads, including a reported 4.59-second 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical, paired with impressive length, enough for 247Sports analysts to go one further, naming him the No. 1 overall player in the 2028 class.

Where Could He Go?

McGee’s recruitment remains wide open, with offers from nearly every Power Four conference blue blood. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Oregon are all interested, and others are scrambling to schedule gameday visits this fall.

As a junior, McGee continues to impact games for a competitive Brother Rice squad once again while drawing comparisons to productive NFL edge rushers for his motor, power, and versatility.