College Football’s No. 1 Overall Recruit Revealed in Updated 2028 Rankings

Ohio State wide receiver commit Jett Harrison is still the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 class after Rivals revealed the top 10 of its updated Rivals300 on Tuesday, and he's one of five five-star players on the list.

The St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) receiver also ranked No. 1 when Rivals released its 2028 lists in March and May. Rivals' new scouting report calls him a "dominant wide receiver prospect with an elite combination of ball skills and route-running ability."

Jett Harrison at St. Joseph's Prep

🚨NEW🚨 Ohio State WR commit Jett Harrison ranks No. 1 and 5-stars in the updated 2028 Rivals300🌰https://t.co/rkzqZSb7UQ pic.twitter.com/9BCFanN5Ku — Rivals (@Rivals) September 22, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver broke out as a sophomore in 2025. He caught four touchdown passes against St. Frances Academy (Md.), a national power, even though the Hawks lost 34-26.

That fall, his touchdown total broke the St. Joseph's Prep single-season record that his older brother, Marvin Harrison Jr., set in 2019.

St. Frances Academy head coach Messay Hailemariam praised the young receiver in March. "He runs routes really well," Hailemariam said. "He will block. He will do what it takes to be in position."

The Philadelphia standout opened his junior season with five catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-23 win over Brentwood Academy. Both touchdowns came in the first half.

Who are the 2028 five-star recruits?

Rivals handed out five five-star ratings in this update, and two of them are new. Brother Rice (Ill.) edge rusher Kameron McGee moved to No. 2, and McEachern (Ga.) safety Casey Barner landed at No. 5.

"To this point in the season, Kameron McGee looks like the top pass rusher in the 2028 cycle, showing the ability to win with speed and power," Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

Mandarin (Fla.) receiver Brysen Wright ranks No. 3, and Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.) defensive lineman Kellan Hall ranks No. 4. Desert Edge (Ariz.) edge rusher Jalanie George, who was No. 2 in May, isn't in the new top 10.

Cass Tech (Mich.) offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes Jr. is No. 6, Providence Day (N.C.) receiver Braylon Clark is No. 7 and Malcolm X Shabazz (N.J.) cornerback Nasir Richardson is No. 8.

San Ramon Valley (Calif.) offensive tackle Aden Owolabi made the biggest debut at No. 9, and Grayson (Ga.) edge rusher Elijah Tillman is No. 10.

Ohio State and the Harrison family

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Harrison committed to Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day in July. So the young receiver is following his older brother to Columbus.

Harrison Jr. played at Ohio State from 2021 to 2023, won the 2023 Biletnikoff Award and went No. 4 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In July, Power said, "While there is a ways to go, Jett is more advanced in his process than his brother at the same stage."

Their father, Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., pointed to his son's drive. "The first and foremost thing is the competitive nature," he said. "Competitor is an understatement."

The 2028 recruiting cycle ends with National Signing Day in December 2027, when Harrison can make his Ohio State pledge official.