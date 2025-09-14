College Football HQ

College football schedule Week 4: Top 3 best CFB games

After an entertaining weekend of college football, fans are already turning their attention to the Week 4 schedule and for good reason with several marquee matchups.

Jonathan Adams

NCAA Football Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer
NCAA Football Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
There was no shortage of entertainment in Week 3 with the Georgia-Tennessee showdown providing fans with an instant classic, but it is time to turn our attention to the college football schedule for Week 4. Fresh off a thrilling overtime victory, Georgia gets a bye week to prepare for Alabama in Week 5, while Tennessee has a bounce-back opportunity against UAB.

Heading into Week 4, there are three games that are appointment viewing as the conference races begin to heat up. One important note is that Missouri hosting South Carolina was a prime candidate for this list.

South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers was knocked out of the Gamecocks' primetime matchup against Vanderbilt. Sellers' uncertain status heading into Week 4 makes this SEC contest a little more of a question mark.

Here are three must-watch games for college football Week 4.

1. Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If this game had a preseason sponsor, it could have been the college football coaching carousel, with both Hugh Freeze and Brent Venables frequently mentioned on hot-seat lists. Yet, both Auburn and Oklahoma enter this matchup at 3-0. To make things extra spicy, Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold returns to Norman to take on his former team as John Mateer leads the Oklahoma offense. This SEC clash kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

2. Texas Tech vs. Utah

Behren Morton
Texas Tech's Behren Morton prepares to throw against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during a non-conference football game, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No conference is a bigger question mark than the Big 12. Utah hosting Texas Tech will be one of the early indications as to whether either of these teams looks to be conference contenders. After an offseason as one of the more active teams spending in the transfer portal, Texas Tech gets its biggest test yet after a 45-14 victory over Oregon State. The Big 12 clash begins at 12 p.m. and gets the "Big Noon Kickoff" treatment with the game on FOX.

3. Illinois vs. Indiana

Curt Cignetti
Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some fans may be surprised to learn that Illinois is ranked inside the top 10 (at No. 9) heading into Week 3. Illinois is looking to follow in Indiana's footsteps as the surprise team of the Big Ten, but it is safe to assume Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti will have something to say about that. NBC gets this primetime matchup with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Published
