College football teams who play most AP top 25 ranked opponents in 2025

Predictably, it's plenty of SEC teams who have to play the most ranked opponents in college football this coming season.

These college football teams have to face the most opponents in the AP top 25 preseason rankings this coming fall.
As college football embarks on its mega-conference era following a historic round of realignment, the perceived quality of schedule teams play every season will be of the utmost importance, especially as the playoff selectors use advanced metrics to judge schedules and team resumes.

Sometimes, you can catch a break with the teams you play, while other times the deck is stacked against you, and your schedule is full of ranked opponents.

Looking at the AP top 25 preseason rankings, there’s a total of four teams that will play up to seven ranked opponents this fall, and as you might expect, every one of them hails from the SEC.

And they all play a ranked non-conference opponent early in the year, too.

Fewer down the list, 16 college football teams will have to play at least five opponents that are currently ranked in the preseason poll, and 13 of those are also from the SEC.

On the flip side? Cal, Wake Forest, and Cincinnati each play just one ranked opponent. And while that may help them rack up a few wins, it will do little to convince the selection committee that they belong anywhere near the playoff field.

College football teams with most ranked opponents in 2025

7 ranked teams: LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida

LSU is one of four teams expected to play seven ranked opponents this college football season. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

LSU opens up against No. 4 Clemson, plays No. 15 Florida at home, visits No. 21 Ole Miss, hosts No. 13 South Carolina then No. 19 Texas A&M, goes to No. 8 Alabama, and welcomes No. 18 Oklahoma in the season finale.

Mississippi State hosts No. 11 ranked, Big 12 champion Arizona State in Week 2, then plays four straight against No. 24 Tennessee, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 15 Florida, and No. 1 Texas, with late dates opposite No. 5 Georgia and No. 21 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Oklahoma gets No. 14 Michigan at home early, then gets a tough five-game stretch against No. 1 Texas, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 21 Ole Miss, No .24 Tennessee, and No. 8 Alabama before closing at No. 9 LSU.

Florida plays one of college football’s toughest schedules: No. 9 LSU, No. 10 Miami, No. 1 Texas, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 5 Georgia, No. 21 Ole Miss, and No. 24 Tennessee.

--

6 ranked teams: Kentucky, Wisconsin, Arkansas, South Carolina

South Carolina will face another tough schedule this season, with an expected six opponents in the AP top 25 football rankings. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky: No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 5 Georgia, No. 1 Texas, No. 24 Tennessee, No. 15 Florida

Wisconsin: No. 8 Alabama, No. 14 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Oregon, No. 20 Indiana, No. 12 Illinois

Arkansas: No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 24 Tennessee, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 9 LSU, No. 1 Texas

South Carolina: No. 9 LSU, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 8 Alabama, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 4 Clemson

--

5 ranked teams: Texas, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss

Arch Manning leads a Texas squad that faces Ohio State on the road in Week 1, and against four other ranked teams this fall. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas: No. 3 Ohio State, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 5 Georgia, No. 19 Texas A&M

Syracuse: No. 24 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, No. 16 SMU, No. 10 Miami, No. 6 Notre Dame

Texas A&M: No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 15 Florida, No. 9 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 1 Texas

Purdue: No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 12 Illinois, No. 14 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 20 Indiana

Vanderbilt: No. 13 South Carolina, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU, No. 1 Texas, No. 24 Tennessee

Georgia: No. 24 Tennessee, No. 8 Alabama, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 15 Florida, No. 1 Texas

Alabama: No. 5 Georgia, No. 24 Tennessee, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 9 LSU, No. 18 Oklahoma

Ole Miss: No. 9 LSU, No. 5 Georgia, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 15 Florida

--

4 ranked teams: Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Northwestern, Tennessee, TCU, Washington, Missouri, USC, Rutgers

3 ranked teams: Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami, Penn State, Baylor, Utah, Indiana, USF, Arizona, UCLA, Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Kansas, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan State

--

