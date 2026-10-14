6 Most Fraudulent College Football Teams So Far This Season

College football’s early season has a way of separating genuine contenders from those still searching for identity amid high expectations and shifting conference landscapes.

In a 2026 campaign already defined by surprises and stumbles, six college football programs stand out as the season’s clearest frauds: teams that entered with pedigree, talent, or momentum yet have repeatedly failed to deliver when it mattered.

Their records, results against quality opposition, and underlying performance metrics reveal squads that look the part on paper but have not sustained it under pressure. Here is a national look at the six most fraudulent college football teams so far this season.

LSU Under Water in SEC Games

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Record: 4-2, 1-2 SEC

Lane Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge opened with promise, blowouts of Clemson and Louisiana Tech, plus a dominant home win over Texas A&M.

Yet the Tigers have been exposed on the road, dropping a 32-24 decision at Ole Miss and a crushing 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky.

Road SEC woes stretch back years, and with two losses already plus a brutal November slate featuring Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee, LSU’s College Football Playoff path has narrowed dramatically, if not closed.

Explosive offense at home has not translated into consistent closing ability away from Tiger Stadium.

Oregon Stumbles out of Playoff Picture

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Record: 3-2, 1-1 Big Ten

Once a preseason national title favorite with one of the sport’s most expensive and talented rosters, Oregon has become the year’s biggest disappointment.

Losses to Oklahoma State and a stunning home defeat to UCLA (17-15, seven turnovers) have left the Ducks outside the top 25 and with no margin for error.

Quarterback instability and defensive inconsistency have undermined the hype. Even analytics that once ranked them among the elite now show a steep power-rating drop, turning early title talk into questions about whether this group can salvage a playoff berth.

Texas A&M Flailing in SEC Play

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Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

The Aggies opened with easy wins over lesser foes but have been thoroughly outclassed by ranked competition. Losses to Kentucky by 10, a 35-6 thrashing at LSU, and a 27-6 road defeat at Missouri exposed an offense averaging just 27.5 points per game and struggling to move the ball consistently against better SEC defenses.

No wins against ranked teams and an inability to generate consistent production have turned early expectations into a mid-tier SEC reality.

Michigan Doomed by Poor Offense, Close Losses

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Record: 3-2, 0-2 Big Ten

New head coach Kyle Whittingham inherited a program with high expectations, but the Wolverines have looked pedestrian behind an anemic passing offense manned by the former No. 1 overall recruit in Bryce Underwood.

Narrow early wins over Western Michigan and Oklahoma were followed by losses to Iowa (20-19) and Minnesota (20-14).

The offense ranks near the bottom nationally in efficiency metrics, while consecutive late collapses have erased any ranking momentum. A 0-2 conference start leaves Michigan fighting for relevance rather than contention.

Florida’s Stock Skyrocketed, Then Plummeted

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Record: 4-2, 2-2 SEC

Jon Sumrall’s Gators raced to 4-0 with statement wins, including a 52-28 thrashing of then-No. 4 Ole Miss. That momentum evaporated in consecutive October losses: a 45-17 road humiliation at Missouri and a 38-19 home defeat to South Carolina.

Offensive inconsistency and some very serious defensive lapses have left Florida looking ordinary against conference peers, with a tough remaining schedule that includes Texas and Georgia threatening to expose the early over-achievement even more.

Penn State On a Sudden Losing Skid

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Record: 3-3, 0-3 Big Ten

A 3-0 non-conference start raised hopes under first-year coach Matt Campbell, but three straight Big Ten losses — to Wisconsin, surprisingly Northwestern, and USC in a White Out — have defined the season in a way they didn’t anticipate.

The offense has shown flashes yet lacked balance and finishing ability against conference foes. Dropping out of the rankings and sitting winless in league play underscores a team that has not matched its preseason ranking or talent level when the competition tightened.