College football had a little more chaos in store for its 2026 regular season finale, as Rivalry Week saw several highly placed teams lose their last game, forcing the Coaches Poll voters into some important decisions when creating the new rankings.

Championship Saturday is set, too: Miami and Wake Forest will play for the ACC, Georgia and Texas for the SEC, Utah and Texas Tech for the Big 12, and somewhat surprisingly, UCLA and Indiana for the Big Ten.

That’s despite UCLA being one of the biggest losers, on the field and in the playoff picture, coming out of Rivalry Week. What does the new Coaches Poll look like now?

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (61) Utah (10) Notre Dame (1) Miami Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech Indiana BYU Iowa USC Alabama UCLA Arizona Houston Ole Miss Oklahoma Florida Ohio State Oregon Washington Boise State Kentucky Auburn

Biggest risers in the Coaches rankings

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In a week typified more by big losers than by marquee winners, the Coaches Poll stayed steady with regards to teams moving up the rankings.

None of the top four moved, as expected, but everyone from No. 5 down to No. 12 all got a modest promotion in the poll after the losses by Bama and UCLA.

Auburn (Up 10) got a nice bump, entering the rankings after taking down the Crimson Tide, putting that win alongside its victory against then- and now-No. 1 Georgia. Quite a resume builder for Alex Golesh in his first season as head coach.

Pollsters liked what Ohio State (Up 8) did by pounding Michigan in a 45-0 humiliation, getting back in the rankings after dropping out a week ago.

Likewise for Washington (Up 8) after taking out both Indiana and Oregon in consecutive wins that directly impacted the College Football Playoff picture.

Who fell in the Coaches Poll this week?

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Alabama (Down 8) had been a College Football Playoff darling over the last several weeks, but a loss at home to unranked Auburn changes the calculus for the selection committee, as the Tide now has three losses.

Not a great look for UCLA (Down 4), which after starting 10-0 has now lost two straight games, and at the worst possible time. And in the worst possible way, getting pounded by a 45-10 count at home against rival USC with selection day drawing near.

Just when Oregon (Down 7) was poised to get back in the playoff picture, it took a very costly double overtime loss to rival Washington, likely ending those ambitions for good.

Teams that just missed out

Coaches lent these teams some votes, but not enough to make the poll this week...

Liberty 169; UTSA 106; New Mexico 83; Oklahoma State 42; Louisville 42; Clemson 19; Toledo 15; LSU 15; Missouri 14; Wisconsin 11; North Dakota State 10; Air Force 8; Northwestern 6; Nebraska 5.