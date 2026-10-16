SEC Powerhouse Remains Most-Watched Team in College Football Despite Loss

Ranked as the No. 1 team for much of the college football season, one SEC powerhouse also tops the polls for the program with the most interest right now.

Halfway through the 2026 regular season, one Power Four conference is dominating the rankings when it comes to gauging the most watched teams in the country.

Who Holds the Top Spot?

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Texas continues to lead Nielsen’s list of the most-watched college football teams through Week 6 of the 2026 season, averaging 9.253 million viewers per game even after its recent Red River Rivalry defeat.

The Longhorns’ average is fueled by several marquee appearances on ABC, including their dramatic comeback victory over Ohio State that drew nearly 14 million viewers — the season’s highest-rated game — and the subsequent Red River matchup against Oklahoma that still ranked among the year’s most-watched contests.

Texas has appeared in three games measured by Nielsen’s methodology, all on national broadcast, helping the program maintain a clear lead over the rest of the field.

A Surprising Second Place Team

Wisconsin sits second at 7.421 million, largely on the strength of its Week 1 loss to Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.

Ohio State ranks third at 6.720 million despite that early setback against Texas. The Buckeyes remain a consistent national draw even as the season progresses into conference play.

SEC Depth Dominates the Top 10

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Georgia has climbed to fourth at 6.372 million after its primetime win over Alabama, a game that averaged 12.2 million viewers and ranked as the second-most watched of the season.

Oklahoma follows closely in fifth, boosted by both the Red River victory and an earlier high-profile matchup with Michigan.

LSU (sixth), Alabama (seventh), Ole Miss (ninth), and Florida (tenth) further underscore the Southeastern Conference’s grip on the national television audience.

Multiple SEC teams have delivered some of the year’s biggest numbers. The Lane Kiffin-era LSU-Ole Miss clash and the Georgia-Alabama rivalry both cracked the top tier of viewership, while Florida’s win over Ole Miss also ranked among the season’s strongest audiences.

The conference has repeatedly accounted for a disproportionate share of minutes watched across Nielsen-rated networks.

Broader Trends in a Competitive Landscape

Michigan rounds out the top eight, reflecting the Big Ten’s continued ability to produce solid audiences on CBS, Fox, and other platforms.

Yet the data reinforces a familiar pattern: traditional powerhouses with national brands and frequent exposure on ABC and ESPN continue to drive the largest audiences, regardless of weekly results.