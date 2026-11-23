If Kirk Herbstreit had a nickel for every time someone criticized him or ESPN for having a bias for loving the SEC all out of proportion, he’d be an even richer man than he is.

And faced with yet more smack talk from fans about his giving the SEC a little too much love than they deserve, the veteran college football broadcaster let all his emotions out.

Herbie responds to SEC bias claims

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“We are Big Ten guys. Nothing would make us happier than to just toot the Big Ten’s horn as much as we can,” Herbstreit said on the Nonstop podcast.

They definitely are Big Ten guys. Herbstreit hosts Nonstop alongside ESPN analyst Joey Galloway. Both are Ohio State alums, and are only too eager to cheer on the Buckeyes.

The idea, often put forward by angry fans on social media, that ESPN pressures Herbstreit or other on-screen talent to puff up the SEC because they have a working relationship is completely unfounded, he says.

Herbstreit added: “I’ve never been approached in the history of my career in 31 years to say, ‘Hey guys, we pay your salary, so you better stand up strong for the SEC.’ Never once has anybody in my life ever said to me, ‘Represent the SEC.’”

The SEC actually deserves compliments

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Herbstreit let it be known that complimenting a conference is not biased when the teams in the conference are actually playing good football.

“You’re just grabbing a narrative. You’re grabbing low-hanging fruit. It’s the most ridiculous thing. We’re not allowed to compliment? If you compliment Tennessee’s defense, ‘There they go again. There they go again,’” he said.

He added: “All we do is talk about the Big Ten, and we want to talk about the Big Ten. The Big Ten’s struggling.”

Big Ten is down this season

Struggling is a good word. After winning three straight national championships, suddenly that conference is hoping to just get one team in the 12-team field.

Ohio State has four losses, Michigan and Penn State have five, and even Indiana is trending down, possibly out of the playoff bracket entirely after a second loss.

Oregon has been out of the picture for a while, even if they’re coming on late in the season. UCLA lost its first game, and is facing a serious drop as a result.

The SEC, meanwhile, is on pace to get four teams in the field.

Enough is enough

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Herbstreit has heard the “SEC bias” talk for years now. And there comes a point when he’s not willing to listen anymore.

Especially from a viewer who wrote into his podcast saying that Alabama and Texas didn’t even belong in the “top 18” right now. That warrants an argument.

“I’ve gotten to that point in the season where I’m ready to fight. Your force field starts here in August, then by the time you get to November and December, you ignore it, you ignore it, and then you’re just like, ‘Really, idiot?’” Herbstreit said.

“What makes you think that these teams aren’t capable of winning? What has Texas done to make you think that they are not a team that should be considered for the playoff? How do you watch college football and think, those two teams for sure?”

The selection committee watches college football. They have Alabama at No. 3 and Texas at No. 5 heading into Rivalry Week. It’s not bias. It’s reality.

(Nonstop)