Eight most disappointing college football QB performances of Week 6
Week 6 felt like a stress test for quarterbacks across the country, and a few flinched. Florida's defense turned The Swamp into a blender for Arch Manning, sacking him multiple times and forcing a pair of late picks as Texas sputtered to a 29–21 loss in Gainesville. In the ACC, Miami looked every bit like a contender while Florida State chased the game for three quarters. Out in South Bend, Notre Dame's secondary forced four interceptions and looked like the defense of last season. These are the eight most disappointing QB performances for Week 6.
Arch Manning, Texas (at Florida, 29–21 loss)
Manning's stat line looks fine at first glance, but two interceptions and multiple sacks told the real story in their upset loss in Gainesville. He finished 16-of-29 for 263 yards with 2 TD's, 2 INT's (9.1 YPA), and took drive-killing pressure as Florida led for most of the game. For a preseason No. 1 that has now slipped to 3–2 and is unranked, it's time to sound the alarms.
Maddux Madsen, Boise State (at No. 21 Notre Dame, 28–7 loss)
Four interceptions is the headline here for Madsen. Boise State's QB went 22-of-37 for 215 yards with 0 passing TD's and 4 picks (5.8 YPA) as Notre Dame's secondary dominated. Boise was shut out after halftime, and it doesn't look like they will be the Group of Six representative in the CFP.
Khalil Wilkins, West Virginia (at BYU, 38–24 loss)
WVU cycled through quarterbacks in the BYU loss, but it was Wilkins' rough start that dug the hole for them. He was 7-of-15 for 81 yards with 0 TD's and 2 INT's (5.4 YPA). Wilkins did have a rushing score but backup Scotty Fox Jr. looked decent (even with only three passes attempted and completed).
Conner Weigman, Houston (vs. No. 11 Texas Tech, 35–11 loss)
It was a frustrating game that ended early for Weigman. He exited late in the second quarter with an apparent injury after going 7-of-16 for 71 yards with 1 INT and Houston mustered only 1-of-12 on third down while Tech rolled past 550 total yards. The Cougars added another interception after Weigman left, compounding a three-turnover evening.
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (at Alabama, 30–14 loss)
Pavia created with his legs (58 rush yards) but the giveaways were decisive in this one. He finished 19-of-32 for 183 yards with 0 TD's, 1 INT and lost a fumble. The two turnovers wiped out scoring opportunities while Alabama cashed in on all four red-zone trips. The Tide are building momentum and Vandy now gets LSU and Missouri after a bye.
Tommy Castellanos, Florida State (vs. No. 3 Miami, 28–22 loss)
The late rally made the final score look better, but turnovers were the killer. Castellanos was 25-of-45 for 272 yards and 2 TD's, and tossed two interceptions. Against Miami's top-tier defense, those turnovers just simply could not happen if they had any chance to win this one. The Hurricanes scored after both interceptions and while Castellanos had 57 rushing yards on the night, this game was over entering the fourth quarter.
Kaidon Salter, Colorado (vs. TCU, 38-17 loss)
Salter was 15-of-30 for 159 yards with 0 TD's and 3 INT's in a 38–17 loss to TCU. Colorado never found rhythm and the giveaways buried any comeback chance. A 50% completion percentage and 5.3 YPA is rough by any standard.
Hunter Simmons, Wisconsin (at Michigan, 24-10 loss)
It was Simmons' first start so there probably should be some grace here... but the offense completely stalled after an opening TD drive. Simmons went 18-of-29 for 177 yards with 0 TD's and 1 INT. Wisconsin mustered only three points over the final three quarters but they had a legitimate chance to win this game, so this loss falls squarely on the offense.