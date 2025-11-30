Paul Finebaum names unexpected SEC team that belongs in the College Football Playoff
Texas closed the regular season by shocking No. 3 Texas A&M, 27–17, on Friday, leaving the Longhorns 9-3 and forcing the College Football Playoff conversation back into chaos.
The victory, fueled by Arch Manning’s second-half push and a 155-yard game from Quintrevion Wisner, was the sort of resume-building result that can, in theory, move a three-loss team into the 12-team mix.
That is, assuming the committee values strength of schedule over a clean record.
Steve Sarkisian wasted little time lobbying publicly, saying after the game that “It would be a disservice to our sport if this team is not a playoff team."
Paul Finebaum, speaking on the record on Saturday’s "SEC Nation," echoed Sarkisian’s point.
“Texas decided to go to Ohio State and play a meaningful game. One of the biggest games of the year in college football. Had they played Kennesaw State, which Indiana played, or Oklahoma State, one of the worst teams in the country, which Oregon played, they wouldn’t be in this situation," Finebaum said.
"In my mind, Texas belongs in the College Football Playoff even with that record.”
The Longhorns opened at No. 3 Ohio State (a 14-7 loss), dropped a 29-21 game at Florida on October 4, and were thumped 35-10 by Georgia on November 15.
However, they have also defeated several ranked opponents, including Friday’s upset of A&M, as well as No. 9 Vanderbilt and No. 6 Oklahoma.
The counterargument is that, while two of Texas’s losses came against teams that look elite (Ohio State, Georgia), the Florida loss was to a program that ultimately fired its coach midseason and finished 3-8, a result the committee could view as a "bad loss."
Texas also needed overtime to beat Kentucky (16-13) and Mississippi State (45-38 OT), outcomes that feed a narrative of inconsistency even as they count as wins.
The CFP selection committee takes multiple factors into consideration with the current 12-team format, including head-to-head results, strength of schedule, comparative outcomes, and conference championships.
The committee has also added metrics designed to reward "record strength," meaning a loss to a top opponent could be penalized less than a loss to a weak team.
Those details give Texas a plausible path, but not a clear one.