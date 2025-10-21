College Football HQ

Eight worst performances of Week 8 in college football

Turnovers piled up, protections caved, and teams saw their season flipped upside-down in a blink of an eye.

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson
Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Week 8 in college football had everything but mercy: turnovers piled up, protections caved, and teams saw their season flipped upside-down in a blink of an eye. Here are the 10 roughest outings of the weekend — single-game clunkers that turned winnable moments into long nights.

Miami (Carson Beck's 4-INT night in a 24-21 loss to Louisville)

Louisville mixed pressure, disguises and a bag of tricks (fake FG, multiple players taking snaps) to rattle Beck all night. Miami still had chances late, but the four interceptions from Beck were the difference in a one-score game. Miami now does not control their own destiny in the ACC and will need other teams to lose within the conference to help get them to Charlotte.

Rutgers' offense in a 56–10 home loss to Oregon

Oregon arrived angry after its first defeat and detonated Rutgers with chunk plays and a barrage from Dante Moore (290 yards, 4 TD). The Ducks beat up on lower level teams and the Scarlet Knights managed just 10 points, struggled to a sub-50% completion rate and got overwhelmed by explosive-plays.

Nebraska pass protection in a 24–6 loss at Minnesota

The Gophers sacked Dylan Raiola nine times — a school record — while Darius Taylor (148 rush yards) powered a clean, possession-driven win. Nebraska's offense never settled and with rumors swirling around Matt Rhule and the open Penn State head coaching position, it would have been nice to see Nebraska take care of business if you're a Cornhusker fan.

Dylan Raiola
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Florida Atlantic in a 48–13 loss at South Florida

Byrum Brown was a one-man problem — 3 TD passes and a rushing score — as USF rolled up 522 yards and suffocated FAU's run game (23 total rushing yards). The Bulls' tempo and perimeter speed kept FAU chasing all night, and any mention of a potential rivalry was destroyed in one night.

Wisconsin's offense in a 34–0 home loss to No. 1 Ohio State

Julian Sayin torched the Badgers with four TD passes, while Wisconsin was blanked at Camp Randall and held to minimal production in a second straight shutout loss. The Buckeyes are a tough challenge for any team, but 0 points in two weeks now puts Luke Fickell squarely on the hot seat.

Purdue in a 19–0 loss at Northwestern

Northwestern posted its first shutout since 2017, rode 232 rushing yards and controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes. Purdue managed just 11 first downs with three turnovers, and an early fumble after a 48-yard reception snuffed out the Boilermakers' best momentum.

Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe, Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Alex Sanford
Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe, Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Alex Sanford / David Banks-Imagn Images

Penn State's late-game offense in a 25-24 loss at Iowa

Up 24-19, the Nittany Lions surrendered an 8-yard go-ahead TD run with 3:54 left and never answered. Iowa transfer QB Mark Gronowski gashed PSU for a career-high 130 rushing yards and two scores, and the Hawkeyes closed it out with situational execution. Also, the Penn State loss was buried this weekend, so that's when you officially know that the season has imploded to the highest degree.

Florida State's discipline/short yardage in a 20-13 loss at Stanford

An offsides penalty turned a missed 30-yard Stanford FG into a touchdown on the ensuing snap — an early four-point swing in a game that the Seminoles should have been able to win. FSU still had a last-play shot but was stuffed at the goal line on an untimed down, capping a night of near-misses. FSU has now lost nine straight ACC games and despite the statement of confidence from the AD, it's hard to imagine Mike Norvell is the coach next year.

Mike Norvell
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

