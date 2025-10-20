Eight most disappointing college football QB performances of Week 8
Week 8 was a reminder that even big-name quarterbacks can struggle when the stage is brightest. Miami's Carson Beck threw a career-high four interceptions in a 24–21 loss to Louisville, USC's Jayden Maiava tossed two picks in what could be the last annual rivalry vs Notre Dame, and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola was sacked nine times in a 24–6 defeat at Minnesota. Those are the kinds of outings — turnovers, inefficiency and big-time losses — that shaped this week's list of the most disappointing QB performances.
Carson Beck, Miami — 25 of 35, 271 yards, 0 TD, 4 INT
The headliner of the weekend was Beck in the 24-21 loss to Louisville. Beck threw a career-high four interceptions, including the game-sealer on Miami's final drive, as the No. 2 Hurricanes' perfect season ended at home. Louisville disguised coverages and baited throws all night, and Miami never found a steady passing rhythm. In the postgame presser there was some controversy on how Beck handled one of the final questions regarding the last INT. Regardless of what you might think of that situation, the four INT's have flipped this season upside down for Miami.
Jayden Maiava, USC — 22 of 42, 328 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
The total yardage couldn't offset the miscues — and when the Trojans needed less than a yard, they couldn't count on Maiava to get it done. Maiava’s two picks were his first multi-INT game of the season and arrived on a night the Trojans mustered just 68 rushing yards; a 100-yard kickoff return immediately erased USC's brief second-half lead. Now, the Trojans have fallen out of the Top 25 and are ranked behind Michigan, whom they just beat the week prior.
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor — 25 of 52, 318 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
The Bears rallied late, but Robertson's three interceptions (on 52 attempts) were too much to overcome in a back-and-forth Big 12 shootout that slipped away. The Bears probably would have liked to see the FBS's leading passer take better care of the ball. If they would have beaten TCU, Baylor would have had a decent shot at receiving votes in the Top 25.
Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State — 15 of 28, 93 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Penn State's defense and ground game gave themselves chances to win the game, but 93 passing yards at 3.3 yards per attempt plus two interceptions was horrendous (even for a first time starter). The first game of the post-James Franklin/Drew Allar era was not good at the QB position. The opposing QB for Iowa, Mark Gronowski, didn't have a good game through the air (68 yards passing) but he did end up running for 130 yards.
Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 8 of 25, 79 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
It was a long afternoon in Eugene vs Oregon for Rutgers. Kaliakmanis completed 32 percent of his throws with two picks as Oregon ran away early. It's not a shame that the Ducks ended up pulling away from it, but Rutgers finished with 10 total points and only 79 passing yards from its starter.
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska — 17 of 25, 177 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 9 sacks taken
The highlights show that he played like Patrick Mahomes with a late scramble pass and left-handed throw, but context matters: Nebraska was shut out of the end zone and Raiola absorbed nine sacks behind a beleaguered line, stalling multiple drives in a game the Huskers never threatened. Such a shame for this Nebraska team to enter the rankings and suffer a loss immediately, especially in this fashion.
Sam Jackson V, Oklahoma State — 11 of 19, 149 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
OSU ran it well, but the passing game never answered the call. Jackson's fourth-quarter end-zone interception went back 100 yards for a back-breaking pick-six as Cincinnati pulled away quickly in the second quarter. Overall, bad for Oklahoma State.
Caden Veltkamp, Florida Atlantic — 35 of 50, 244 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
The high-volume line hid the efficiency problem in this one. FAU averaged just 4.9 yards per attempt, turned it over once through the air, and mustered 13 points while USF dominated on the ground. This all came while Veltkamp threw 50 passes and there was hope of a new rivalry brewing.