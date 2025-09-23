ESPN shakes up college football power rankings ahead of major Week 5 games
Coming out of an active Saturday and looking ahead to what should be an even more consequential slate of games this weekend, ESPN took a scalpel to their updated college football power rankings in an attempt to reflect the ever-changing national atmosphere.
Predictably, most of the heavyweights across the country hail from either the Big Ten or the SEC, with those two conferences dominating the top of the rankings, including in the latest vote from ESPN’s analysts heading into the Week 5 action.
Let’s take a look at who landed where, and which teams had the most movement from week to week as we approach the end of the first month of the season.
ESPN top 25 college football power rankings for Week 5
25. Utah. Still clinging to the last spot in ESPN’s rankings, the Utes still plummeted 11 spots this week after a listless offensive performance in a 24-point loss to Texas Tech in what was supposed to be a statement moment in the Big 12 opener. It was a statement alright, but not one Utah wanted to make.
24. Illinois. Another big dropper this week, the Illini came out of Indiana on the wrong end of a 63-10 shellacking. They need quarterback Luke Altmyer to maintain his veteran composure going back home into another critical test against undefeated USC.
23. Notre Dame. Turns out, the young Irish quarterback wasn’t the real cause for concern on this team. It was the secondary, a source of strength a year ago, but a unit that now ranks fifth-worst in college football, and just allowed over 300 passing yards in a win over Purdue. If that doesn’t get fixed, the 1-2 Irish’s playoff hopes are toast.
22. USC. New to the ESPN rankings this week, the Trojans improved to 4-0 after a big win over Michigan State in which quarterback Jayden Maiava hit 20 of 26 passes and now helms college football’s top-ranked overall offense, but tougher tests await.
21. TCU. Josh Hoover was the stabilizing force for the Horned Frogs in a close win over SMU, and now they head into a matchup against Big 12 champ Arizona State to further prove if they’ve recovered from their post-2022 slump.
20. Vanderbilt. Not since 1918 had the Commodores put 70 points on the board in football, but the Diego Pavia-led offense turned out a whopper in a revenge game against Georgia State, and Vandy is 4-0 for the first time since 2008.
19. Michigan. The first career road win for Bryce Underwood, but it was the Wolverines’ punishing ground attack that shred Nebraska’s front line for nearly 300 rushing yards while posting more than 9 yards per carry, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten.
18. Georgia Tech. A nice win over Temple to keep the Yellow Jackets undefeated and with a pair of apparent tune-ups in ACC play coming up against Wake and Virginia Tech, which just chucked its coach, that should remain the case.
17. Missouri. Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy remain a dynamic duo for this Mizzou offense coming off an important win over South Carolina to open SEC play, and it looks like this will be an undefeated team when they host Alabama soon.
16. Alabama. Ty Simpson has completed nearly 90 percent of his pass attempts the last two weeks in routs against UL Monroe and Wisconsin, but the scale of competition is about to go up to 11 as he lines up on the road against Georgia’s pass rushers.
15. Iowa State. Off last weekend, the Cyclones head into a conference date against Arizona looking to prove their offense can really get things going.
14. Tennessee. Joey Aguilar helped the Vols recover from the Georgia loss by smacking UAB, as the quarterback is now above 1,200 passing yards with 12 touchdowns on the year. Now comes an SEC date at Mississippi State.
13. Texas. A better showing for Arch Manning, who had 5 total touchdowns against Sam Houston, and now the Longhorns look to be the fourth-straight team to beat Florida in as many weeks on a road trip in the SEC opener.
12. Texas Tech. That shiny new defense looked the part in holding the Utah offense to 10 points to kick off Big 12 play, and backup quarterback Will Hammond proved he can be starting material in case Behren Morton should be injured again.
11. Ole Miss. A quarterback controversy for the Rebels? Trinidad Chambliss has over 600 yards with 5 total TDs and no turnovers in place of the injured Austin Simmons, leading this attack to a huge win over G5 playoff hopeful Tulane. LSU comes to Oxford next.
10. Indiana. The Hoosiers pounded Illinois with Fernando Mendoza at the helm at quarterback, proving this team is no one-year wonder.
9. Texas A&M. Despite being idle, the Aggies dropped 3 spots to make way for other improving teams in the ESPN rankings, but they have to be on guard to prevent a midseason slide like that happened last season.
8. Oklahoma. John Mateer has been a revelation for the Sooners’ offense as a bona fide dual threat at the quarterback position, but his penchant for turnovers, four of them so far, is a trend worth watching as Oklahoma heads into another very tough SEC slate.
7. Florida State. Tommy Castellanos is hitting 71 percent of his passes for the undefeated Seminoles, and despite being injured last time out, it looks like he’s good to go for the ACC opener at Virginia.
6. Georgia. Idle last weekend, the Bulldogs saw Gunner Stockton come of age by throwing for over 300 yards and adding 3 total TDs in a comeback win over Tennessee the weekend before, a good foundation to build off as Alabama comes to Athens.
5. Penn State. James Franklin has won just 4 of his 24 games against AP top 10 ranked opponents, and that number will be tested as Oregon comes to Happy Valley in by far Penn State’s toughest test as this offense still looks a little shaky at times.
4. LSU. Garrett Nussmeier is still nursing a torso ailment, but had 3 touchdowns and no picks to smash SE Louisiana heading into a matchup against Ole Miss’ much-tougher defense on the road.
3. Oregon. Dante Moore has lived up to his five-star billing after taking over the Ducks’ offense for good, hitting over 300 yards passing in a big win over Oregon State, and now he’ll line up against the Nittany Lions’ fearsome pass rush this weekend.
2. Miami. Closer than was perhaps expected, the Hurricanes got past Florida in a 26-7 decision on the back of two late scores, and Carson Beck didn’t have his most productive outing, but he’s still hitting 73 percent of his throws and Miami is the favorite in the ACC title race early on.
1. Ohio State. Also off last weekend, the Buckeyes hit the road in the Big Ten opener at Washington this coming Saturday to put their defense to the test against a Huskies attack that is among the best nationally in scoring and running the ball.
