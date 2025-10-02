ESPN computer ranks SEC football best, worst teams entering Week 6 games
Ole Miss became the first SEC team to start 3-0 in conference play, helping to reorganize the power rankings in college football’s most dominant league entering the second full month of the 2025 season.
With their defeat over LSU over the weekend, the Rebels sit alone atop the SEC standings and are one of three conference teams to start 5-0 overall, alongside insurgent contenders Missouri and Vanderbilt as we move into Week 6.
How are things shaping up in the SEC power rankings and when it comes to the very early conference championship projections going forward?
For that, let’s turn to the College Football Power Index prediction model.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
SEC football projected order of finish in Week 6
16. Florida. Bringing up the rear in the SEC rankings this week, the Gators have the conference’s lowest win total projection entering Week 6, expected to win 3.8 games in 2025 as they welcome the Longhorns this Saturday.
15. Arkansas. Bobby Petrino is back after the Hogs dismissed Sam Pittman following an ugly 56-13 loss against Notre Dame, and he’ll do his best to prove to the school that he deserves to become head coach again.
14. Kentucky. Mark Stoops slipped to 28-64 in SEC play as the Wildcats’ head coach after a loss at South Carolina last weekend. Quarterback play still eludes this team, ranking 122nd nationally in passing, and with games at Georgia and then against Texas and Tennessee coming up next.
13. Mississippi State. Looking a little better than last year’s product, the Bulldogs nonetheless fell to 0-1 in SEC play after losing to Tennessee in overtime, and the rest of their schedule is brutal with 5 of their remaining 7 opponents currently ranked.
12. South Carolina. Improving to 1-2 in SEC play after beating Kentucky, the Gamecocks still aren’t getting enough from this offense as LaNorris Sellers is doing most of his damage with his legs, projected to win 6.1 games this fall.
11. Auburn. After putting out a yardage total that was the lowest in Hugh Freeze’s tenure as head coach (176), the Tigers are 0-2 in SEC play and projected to win 7 games and this offense looks completely out of sorts despite the talent on the field.
10. LSU. The first loss of the season, on the road against Ole Miss, yet again raises questions about the competency of this offense amid quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s lingering torso injury and the absence of any rushing threat.
9. Oklahoma. We’ll see what this offense looks like without John Mateer after the quarterback underwent surgery on his hand after a surprise injury, but the Sooners shouldn’t be too challenged by Kent State this weekend. Texas, however, is after that.
8. Vanderbilt. Undefeated through five games for the first time since 2008, the Commodores head into Alabama looking to make more history with another upset, and they have the offense to make it interesting with Diego Pavia at the helm.
7. Missouri. Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy have been a revelation for this offense, combining to lead college football’s 9th ranked scoring offense and after taking this weekend off, will host Alabama in a huge SEC showdown.
6. Tennessee. They needed overtime to get past Jeff Lebby’s team last time out, but the Vols are still 4-1 and playing some solid offense. They’re off this week before hosting Arkansas and then go to Alabama behind the 6th ranked passing attack in the country.
5. Texas. After taking last weekend off, the Longhorns hit the road in their SEC opener against a 1-3 Florida team hoping to get more from Arch Manning in his first career road start in conference.
4. Texas A&M. They did just enough to get past Auburn last weekend, but the Aggies are still undefeated with a winnable schedule ahead, projected by the models to win 9.2 games this season.
3. Georgia. A slight drop for the Bulldogs after a field goal loss at home against Alabama, bringing Kirby Smart to 1-7 against the Tide in an otherwise sterling career, but the loss brings their shot at an SEC title to just 9.4 percent with a 9 win total projection.
2. Alabama. Some of the pressure is taken off Kalen DeBoer after that banner win in Athens, and this offense is starting to look more like one of his own, as Ty Simpson is playing very efficient football, yet to throw an interception with 11 touchdowns.
1. Ole Miss. The biggest winner in the SEC this week, at least according to the power index models, the Rebels edged out LSU at home to stay undefeated and become the first 3-0 team in conference play, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the former zero-star recruit, is over 300 yards in three straight games. Tougher games at Georgia and Oklahoma lie ahead, but Ole Miss is expected to win 10.5 games in 2025.
