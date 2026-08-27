ESPN Names the Best Quarterback in College Football Entering 2026

This time a season ago, the best quarterback now in college football was a backup. Yes, it's an unusual narrative and concludes one of the most notable rises in college football history. Once a humble transfer, ESPN chose its top signal caller in college football, passing over Ohio State's Julian Sayin or Texas's Arch Manning, among other high-profile passers. Instead, a former backup and Division II transfer earned ESPN's nod.

ESPN's top QB pick

Ole Miss's Trinidad Chambliss is the player making the meteoric rise to the top of college football. Saddled to the bench a year ago behind Austin Simmons, Chambliss went from spot duty in the Rebels' first two games (six pass attempts total) to being QB1 in Week 3 after an injury to Simmons. From there, Chambliss passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He rushed for another 527 yards and eight more scores in leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff.

After an off-season spent fighting for his eligibility, Chambliss is expected to deliver big things from ESPN, who noted his impressive performance in 2025 against pressure and in big-game situations. Chambliss's quarterback rating in 2025 was higher in the fourth quarter than in any other quarter and he never threw an interception on either third down or when trailing.

Other Top Players Per ESPN

After a 2025 season to remember, Chambliss won't sneak up on college football in 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN ranked Chambliss as the fifth best player in the sport, as they named just four quarterbacks in the top ten players. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was likely a predictable choice as the best overall player. Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore might be a susprise at the second-best player in the country, but Moore is widely considered as perhaps the nation's top defensive back.

Texas's Colin Simmons and Miami's Malachi Toney rounded out the top five players in the nation. Arch Manning, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite of a season ago is ranked 13th overall, the next SEC quarterback behind Chambliss.

High Expectations Around Ole Miss

The Rebels open the season ranked 9th in the preseason AP poll and find themselves in rarified air. Ole Miss opened 2024 ranked No. 6, but the Rebels haven't been ranked No. 1 since the 1964 preseason poll. The University is already making beginning pitches on a Heisman campaign for for Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, who ESPN ranked as the No. 6 player and top running back in college football in 2026.