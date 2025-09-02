Five Underrated Teams In Latest College Football Coaches Poll After Week 1
The first in-season Coaches Poll dropped Tuesday, and while the top looks familiar — Ohio State at No. 1, Penn State at No. 2 — there’s real value hiding lower down (and just outside) the Top 25. Here are five teams we think the panel shorted based on Week 1 performance and resume.
No. 19 Florida State (1–0)
Dropping the preseason labels: beating No. 8 Alabama 31–17 on a neutral-by-logo stage should vault a team higher than No. 19. The Seminoles held Alabama to 87 rushing yards on 29 carries, got three fourth-down stops, and slammed the door late. QB Thomas Castellanos (ex-BC) was the better playmaker in a game that never felt fluky. If anything, the win looked sustainable. The Coaches Poll nudged FSU in at 19; the eye test says that’s light. Next up is East Texas A&M at home for the Seminoles.
No. 18 Iowa State (2–0)
The Cyclones already banked two wins before most teams finished laundry. They opened Week 0 by edging No. 17 Kansas State 24–21 in Dublin, then bludgeoned a top-five FCS in South Dakota, 55–7, behind QB Rocco Becht (278 yards, 3 TD). That’s a sturdier resume than most peers in the teens. Sitting at No. 18 undersells the 2–0 start — and the difficulty to play after having a game in Ireland — and the general value of a ranked neutral-site win. Next up for Iowa State is Iowa in Ames.
TCU (Others Receiving Votes — 33)
Unranked after a 48–14 demolition at North Carolina, the Frogs feel like a vote-in now, rank next week team. They outgained UNC 542–222, produced two defensive touchdowns, and got a star turn from WR Jordan Dwyer (9 for 136 and a TD), while RB Kevorian Barnes uncorked a 75-yard score on the first snap of the second half. That’s the sort of road performance that usually buys a number next to your name. The panel gave them 33 votes and that probably undershoots what we just saw. Next up is Abilene Christian and then SMU.
Tulane (Others Receiving Votes — 45)
If you value defense, Tulane made as loud a statement as anyone with five takeaways, three sacks, and a wire-to-wire 23–3 handling of Northwestern. BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff hit an opening-drive TD, then iced it with a 69-yard keeper. It wasn’t splashy offense but it was complete control. The Green Wave landed 45 votes this week and given the way that unit played, they look like a Top-25 team today. Next up for Tulane is South Alabama.
South Florida (Others Receiving Votes — 9)
No, the Boise State team isn’t what it was from last year, but 34–7 over No. 25 Boise State is still a sledgehammer. QB Byrum Brown ran for two scores and the Bulls executed a 45-yard fake-punt TD. It was also the program’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2016. Nine stray votes don’t match a result that dominant. We’ll know more soon as the Bulls take on Florida and then Miami.