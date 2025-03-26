Grok ranks college football's 10 best teams in 2025
College football teams are getting ready for, or have already started, spring practice in anticipation of the 2025 season, making it a good time to get caught up on the early preseason power rankings and who can genuinely contend for the national championship.
To that end, we turned to Grok to get an early preview of who has the best chance to go all the way.
Grok noted that its rankings “reflect a blend of returning production, recruiting/transfers, and coaching stability, with an eye on early betting odds and 2024 CFP performance,” and added that “the Big Ten and SEC dominate due to their depth and resources.”
College Football HQ asked Grok: “What are the 10 best and most talented college football teams, represented by their likelihood to compete for the national championship, entering the 2025 season?” Here’s what they said...
10. Tennessee
What Grok said: Tennessee reached the 2024 CFP, losing to Ohio State in the first round. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava returns with an explosive offense, though the defense loses star James Pearce to the NFL. Josh Heupel’s system and a manageable SEC slate keep them in contention.
Key Strength: Offensive explosiveness and coaching creativity.
College Football HQ says: Watch for how the Vols respond defensively to replace Pearce, and how well Iamaleava is able to put this team on his back after an up-and-down 2024 outing.
9. Clemson
What Grok said: Clemson won the 2024 ACC title and made the CFP, exiting in the first round. Quarterback Cade Klubnik returns after a 3,639-yard, 36-touchdown season, and coach Dabo Swinney’s core defense should improve under new coordinator Tom Allen (from Penn State).
Key Strength: Klubnik’s growth and ACC dominance potential.
College Football HQ says: The ACC title should run through Clemson this year, especially after watching Klubnik take such a marked and important leap forward last fall.
8. LSU
What Grok said: LSU boasts the nation’s top transfer portal class, including receivers Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Barion Brown (Kentucky). Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the SEC’s leading returning passer, gives them a dynamic offense. Brian Kelly’s track record suggests a leap forward.
Key Strength: Transfer portal haul and quarterback play.
College Football HQ says: The return of Nussmeier and several key skill threats bodes well for the offense, but the jury is still out on whether this LSU defense improves. It does get Harold Perkins back.
7. Notre Dame
What Grok said: Notre Dame reached the 2024 national championship game, losing to Ohio State. They lose quarterback Riley Leonard but return running back Jeremiyah Love and a young, talented secondary. Coach Marcus Freeman has the program on an upward trajectory, and their independent status aids playoff access.
Key Strength: Defensive resilience and playoff experience.
College Football HQ says: The departure of Riley Leonard could derail this offense, but Freeman has enough pieces on defense to make another run at the final dozen.
6. Alabama
What Grok said: Alabama missed the 2024 CFP with a 9-4 record in Kalen DeBoer’s debut season, but their talent pool remains deep. Freshman sensation Ryan Williams and a solid defensive front seven return, though the quarterback situation (likely Ty Simpson) is a question mark.
Key Strength: Raw talent and SEC pedigree.
College Football HQ says: Simpson is a former five-star prospect who could finally get his chance, but DeBoer needs some fast stability at quarterback while his defense holds things down early on.
5. Penn State
What Grok said: Penn State reached the 2024 CFP semifinals, falling to Notre Dame by three points. Quarterback Drew Allar returns, as do star running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, behind a veteran offensive line. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (from Ohio State) bolsters an already strong unit.
Key Strength: Continuity and a balanced attack.
College Football HQ says: The return of Allar, Singleton, and Allen give the Nittany Lions some of the best continuity in college football this year, but Abdul Carter is gone from this front seven.
4. Oregon
What Grok said: Oregon made the 2024 CFP quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed but was outclassed by Ohio State. Coach Dan Lanning’s transfer-heavy roster (e.g., additions like quarterback Dillon Gabriel in past years) and a favorable Big Ten schedule position them well. They lose some stars but reload effectively.
Key Strength: Offensive firepower and roster adaptability.
College Football HQ says: Dillon Gabriel is out of the picture at quarterback, but Dante Moore brings five-star pedigree to the position.
3. Georgia
What Grok said: Georgia fell to Notre Dame in the 2024 CFP quarterfinals but remains a perennial contender under Kirby Smart. With quarterback Gunner Stockton stepping in and key transfers like Zachariah Branch (USC) bolstering the offense, their defense—still loaded with talent—keeps them in the mix.
Key Strength: Defensive consistency and coaching excellence.
College Football HQ says: Stockton needs quality targets and Branch certainly fits the bill, but don't be surprised if there are some hiccups on offense in the early going for the Bulldogs.
2. Texas
What Grok said: Texas reached the 2024 CFP semifinals and returns Arch Manning, a highly touted quarterback with starting experience from 2024. With a stout defense and coach Steve Sarkisian’s offensive prowess, they’re poised to dominate the SEC. Their schedule includes a marquee opener at Ohio State, but their talent level suggests they can handle it.
Key Strength: Manning’s potential paired with a top-tier defense.
College Football HQ: It's time for Arch Madness in Austin as the latest branch of this quarterback tree finally gets its time in the sun, but he needs some solid protection with outgoing talent on the offensive line.
1. Ohio State
What Grok said: Ohio State won the 2024 national championship in the first 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating Notre Dame. Despite losing key players like quarterback Will Howard and several defensive stars to the NFL, they retain elite talent like wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. Coach Ryan Day’s consistent top-tier recruiting and a strong transfer portal strategy (e.g., potentially adding a veteran QB) keep them as favorites.
Key Strength: Depth and elite skill players across the board.
College Football HQ says: Grok thinks the Buckeyes have depth, and they better after losing so much talent, including star defenders J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.
