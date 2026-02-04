Historic college football programs headline latest Big Ten power rankings

The Big Ten is becoming a college football embarrassment of riches, as preseason rankings of the conference's teams confirms. Win a national title? Well, that might fit a team into the top four of the league's preseason power rankings. But then, with three CFP crowns in a row, the Big Ten has some serious questions about the arrangement of the very top of the league.

When trying to judge between the strongest teams in the Big Ten, CBS Sports and Will Backus certainly had plenty of work ahead. The 18-squad league is top heavy, but tradition-rich programs like Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois figure to make plenty of noise in the Big Ten season.

The Big Ten's Big Dogs

The defending champions are Backus's pick to stand atop the Big Ten entering the 2026 season. There's plenty of reason for optimism about Curt Cignetti's team, even with Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza likely throwing darts in the NFL. Former TCU QB Josh Hoover is a worthy successor and Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh should be an outstanding receiver on the outside.

The 2024 CFP champion, Ohio State, gets the nod for second in the league. With the return of the prolific 1-2 offensive punch of quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, OSU is virtually certain to put up a ton of points. The question for OSU might be defense, but Matt Patricia's group played well in his first season in Columbus.

The return of QB Dante Moore has Oregon third in Jim Backus's Big Ten Power Rankings. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The perpetual bridesmaid of the Big Ten, Oregon, ended up third in Backus's rankings. The Ducks do have the momentum of getting standout QB Dante Moore back for next season. Safety Koi Perich is over from Minnesota and Dan Lanning remains one of the most respected offensive minds in any level of football.

Three seasons ago, Michigan was on top of the college football world. But Sherrone Moore is gone and the Wolverines may have some significant retooling under former Utah boss Kyle Whittingham. Bryce Underwood's second season will need to be more electric than the first to carry Michigan very far.

The Rest of the Big Ten Picture

The middle of the league is a complicated picture. USC and Lincoln Riley linger on the edge of the top of the league, but also potentially on the coaching hot seat picture. Riley has the nation's top ranked freshman recruiting class, which could help. Penn State will start again under former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

The back end of Backus's rankings might include a few surprises. Bret Bielema's Illinois team being picked 11th is more than a bit surprising. Wisconsin at 15th would probably mark the end of Luke Fickell's tenure with the Badgers. Still, most of the attention will end up at the top of the list where past champions loom on the path to the potential next champion.