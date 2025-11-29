Indiana jumps Ohio State to No. 1 in new college football rankings
Indiana continues to make history in football, completing its first-ever undefeated regular season and securing a place in the Big Ten Championship Game, and now it has finally overtaken Ohio State as the top team in at least one new college football ranking.
Sitting behind the reigning national champion all year, the Hoosiers finally catapulted Ohio State and moved into the No. 1 position in the latest edition of the ESPN power index college football rankings heading into the rest of Saturday’s Rivalry Week action.
That decision came after Indiana dominated rival Purdue in a 56-3 demolition on Black Friday to win the Old Oaken Bucket in the 100th edition of the in-state trophy game.
Kaelon Black ran for 2 touchdowns and Fernando Mendoza and Roman Hemby each ran for scores in the dominant victory, moving closer towards potentially securing a first-round bye in the playoff.
How the model sees Indiana
College Football Power Index is a computer prediction model devised by ESPN analysts that uses key data points from teams to simulate their games 20,000 times and make predictions for their future, ranking them on a projected scoring margin formula.
Indiana edged out the Buckeyes by less than a point by that metric to move into pole position, as the model suggests the Hoosiers would be 28.3 points better than an average opponent on a neutral field, just better than Ohio State’s projected 28 point advantage.
That tracks with what the Hoosiers have done on the field this season, coming into the regular season finale ranked No. 1 overall in college football when calculating average margin of victory.
Hoosiers are dominating
Indiana is currently beating opponents by an average of 29.8 points per game, just ahead of second-ranked Big 12 favorite Texas Tech (plus-27.4 points) and Ohio State, which has been 26.3 points better than opponents this season, ranking third in FBS.
Not bad for an encore at Indiana under second-year head coach Curt Cignetti, especially after analysts speculated in the preseason if the school would be able to replicate its success from a year ago, when it made its first College Football Playoff appearance.
Cignetti pledged the Hoosiers wouldn’t take a step back, and they haven’t, instead taking a step forward by finishing an undefeated regular season.
Unlike last year, when their perfect record was spoiled by a road loss at Ohio State, this year saw the program pull off a double-digit win at Big Ten champion Oregon, which had not lost a home game since 2022 before meeting the Hoosiers.
Indiana boasts the nation’s second-best scoring offense and scoring defense, a Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and are a cinch to make the playoff again.
Can they move from the No. 2 spot in the AP top 25 or College Football Playoff rankings? Only if consensus top-ranked Ohio State loses on Saturday against Michigan, something they have done the last four straight years.