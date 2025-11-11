Joel Klatt names the 'clear best team in the country' after college football's Week 11

College Football HQ

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranks the Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in college football after Week 11.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranks the Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in college football after Week 11.
Joel Klatt didn’t mince words when ranking his top teams after another wild weekend of college football. The Fox Sports analyst used Monday’s episode of The Joel Klatt Show to make his stance clear, calling the Ohio State Buckeyes “the clear best team in the country.”

He placed Texas A&M third and Indiana second, describing those positions as “a total flip of the coin.” But when it came to the top spot, Klatt left no debate. “What can’t go either way is Ohio State at one,” he said. “That is the clear best team in the country.”

Klatt’s comments came after Ohio State’s 34-10 win over Purdue, a game that extended the defending national champions’ winning streak to 13. With another dominant performance on both sides of the ball, Klatt pointed to the Buckeyes’ physical edge and player talent as separating factors in his evaluation.

Joel Klatt Says Ohio State Is “Different” Than Everyone Else

Klatt praised Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for their explosive playmaking, highlighting Smith’s recent run of perfection. “Jeremiah Smith, by the way, last two games, 16 targets, 16 catches, 260 yards, three touchdowns,” Klatt said. “This guy is insane. That’s without even [Carnell] Tate on the other side.”

He also credited Ohio State’s defensive dominance. “That defense is suffocating,” Klatt said. “They are toying with people right now.” Klatt noted that multiple coaches who faced Ohio State this year believe this team is even better than last season’s national title squad. “Their players are different,” he added. “When you watch Ohio State, that’s different.”

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) finished Saturday's game against Purdue with 137 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Sayin threw for 303 yards and one touchdown in the win over Purdue, while Smith caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a score. Head coach Ryan Day praised his team’s maturity, calling them “business-like” and “edgy” as they continue to grow through November.

Ohio State will return home to face UCLA on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

