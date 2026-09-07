Joel Klatt Crowns New No. 1 Team in College Football After Ole Miss-LSU Thriller

Few of the top-ranked teams in college football faced much challenge ultimately in Week 1, but the results from the weekend were revealing and compelling all the same.

The new AP poll won't come out until Tuesday this week due to the holiday and No. 19 SMU playing Florida State on Monday evening, but Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has already updated his own personal top 10 rankings.

Klatt broke down his adjusted top 10 Monday morning on his podcast.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) celebrates with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) after one of Smith's two touchdowns Saturday vs. Ball State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Week 1 result: 56-3 win over Ball State

Returning Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin completed 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a rushing TD, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught 8 passes for 151 yards and 2 TDs and running backs Bo Jackson and Ja'Kobi Jackson each rushed for 83 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes' rebuilt defense allowed only 165 yards.

That was enough to sway Klatt into bumping Ohio State from No. 3 to No. 1 in his rankings, replacing his preseason No. 1 Oregon.

"They took care of business. They look as strong as ever," Klatt said. "Replacing all those guys on defense, but they played well on that side of the ball; they ran it, they got explosives in the third quarter from the running game, and Jeremiah Smith, he's still the best player in college football."

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass in the end zone vs. Texas State on Saturday. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 2 Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Week 1 result: 59-7 win over Texas State

Arch Manning completed 20 of 27 passes for 305 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT, while Ryan Wingo had 7 catches for 121 yards and a TD and high-profile transfer Cam Coleman had 3 passes for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Longhorns move up five spots from No. 7 in Klatt's preseason rankings.

"They look real everywhere," Klatt said. "Arch played well; they ran it decent, their defense was outstanding, the wide receivers they came to play -- Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo on the outside."

No. 3 LSU Tigers (1-0)

Week 1 result: 51-10 win over Clemson

LSU and new coach Lane Kiffin were the talk of the college football world Saturday, thoroughly embarrassing Clemson in the teams' primetime showdown in Baton Rouge after a week of drama and controversy about Kiffin's desire to roster players who were in NFL training camps last month.

"Imagine if we had pro players." 😅



Lane Kiffin is not holding back. pic.twitter.com/OzHEZqw1UW — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2026

Transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt excelled in his LSU debut, throwing for 230 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while rushing for 113 yards and 2 scores.

Fellow transfer newcomers Dilin Jones (23 carries for 113 yards and 2 TDs) and Winston Watkins Jr. (7 catches for 110 yards and a TD) also starred in their first game for the program.

LSU moves up from No. 8 in Klatt's initial rankings.

"All summer I thought to myself, you know what, we're going to turn on the TV against Clemson and we're going to see one very talented team. That's exactly what we saw," Klatt said. "Sam Leavitt was electric, particularly with his legs."

No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (1-0)

Week 1 result: 45-6 win at Stanford

Fresh off reaching the national championship game last season, Miami looks like it might be even stronger in 2026 -- at least offensively.

Transfer quarterback Darian Mensah and star sophomore wideout Malachi Toney each launched their respective Heisman Trophy campaigns in a big way Friday night on the road. Mensah, the transfer from Duke, completed 27 of 30 passes for 401 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs, while Toney had 12 catches for 234 yards and 3 TDs.

Miami stays at No. 4 in Klatt's rankings.

"Malachi Toney looks like an absolute star. He's doing the Heisman pose in the end zone. Darian Mensah looks outstanding," Klatt said.

Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams (22) celebrates getting a first down during the second half of a NCAA football game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

Week 1 result: 41-13 win over Wisconsin in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Notre Dame had a narrow three-point lead entering halftime Sunday night before dominating the second half vs. Wisconsin in a neutral-site clash at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 239 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs while Aneyas Williams, taking over the backfield from first-round NFL draft picks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, rushed 20 times for 90 yards and 2 TDs (with 11 receiving yards).

Notre Dame drops slightly from No. 2 in Klatt's preseason rankings.

"I didn't think that they played great in the first half vs. Wisconsin, but they pull away 28-3 in the second half. They did a nice job. CJ Carr was pretty efficient in that game," Klatt said.

No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Week 1 result: 63-3 win over Tennessee State

Opening against an FCS foe, Georgia did what was expected and dominated the game with 660 offensive yards to Tennessee State's 109.

Gunner Stockton was an efficient 15-of-16 passing for 202 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs while Nate Frazier needed only 4 carries to rush for 72 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Georgia stays at No. 6 in Klatt's rankings.

"Georgia didn't play anybody, so what do they do, blow them out. Well done," he said.

No. 7 Oregon Ducks (1-0)

Week 1 result: 34-27 win over Boise State

Not every top team had it easy in Week 1. Oregon was trailing 17-7 late in the second quarter, and the game was tied at 27-27 midway through the fourth quarter before Dante Moore connected with Dakorien Moore on a 62-yard catch-and-run hookup for the game-winning score.

DAKORIEN MOORE JUST MADE TWO MEN MISS ON HIS WAY TO A 62-YARD TD 😮‍💨



He puts @oregonfootball back in front in the fourth quarter!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/HzbLf6X4vi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

Dante Moore completed 28 of 37 passes for 378 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs. Jeremiah McClellan had 6 catches for 150 yards and 1 TD, while Dakorien Moore had 6 catches for 93 yards and a score.

As noted, Oregon was Klatt's preseason No. 1 team.

"Obviously, the struggle against Boise State -- maybe Boise State is just better than we anticipated and that's for sure going to be the Group of 6 member that represents that side in the College Football Playoff," Klatt said. "What they did do, Oregon, is they answered the bell. Dante Moore played well late and they come back from 10 points down and win the game."

No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Week 1 result: 52-16 win over North Texas

The reigning national champions rolled out a revamped roster but won in familiar dominant fashion Saturday, led by new quarterback Josh Hoover. The TCU transfer completed 13 of 16 passes for 231 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs with two of those scoring strikes going to Charlie Becker.

Josh Hoover put on a show in his @IndianaFootball debut pic.twitter.com/7DvES3sjoJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

Indiana was No. 5 in Klatt's initial rankings.

"I think their defense needs to play better than what they did in Week 1, but Josh Hoover seems like a star and that passing game looks like it's going to be dynamic to guys like Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh," Klatt said.

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0)

Week 1 result: 51-0 win over UTEP

Quarterback John Mateer passed for 225 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs, and the Sooners defense held UTEP to 198 yards in the shutout.

Oklahoma remains at No. 9 in Klatt's rankings.

"They've got something to them now," he said. "That defense is going to be spectacular. John Mateer, he's healthy, he looks great, and Isaiah Sategna, he's explosive on the outside, including on special teams."

10. USC Trojans (2-0)

Week 0 result: 42-26 win over San Jose State

Week 1 result: 39-0 win over Fresno State

Redshirt-senior Jayden Maiava is looking the part of a Heisman Trophy contender in completing 48 of 54 passes for 635 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs plus a rushing TD through two games.

Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley has been the breakout star from USC's top-ranked recruiting class with 11 catches for 222 yards and 3 TDs already.

68-YD TD STRIKE FROM TRENT MOSLEY 💥@uscfb pic.twitter.com/vnq0Mm6cuX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2026

Equally notable, the Trojans might just have a defense this year. They held Fresno State to 116 yards Friday night while notching a pair of safeties in the dominant shutout. USC also held San Jose State to 3 points through three quarters in Week 0 before letting the Spartans tack some scores late.

USC moves up from No. 12 in Klatt's preseason rankings and knocks Michigan out of the top 10.

"USC has played two games. I think that they've looked dynamite in both games outside of one quarter [in Week 0]," Klatt said. "Shutout Fresno State, Jayden Maiava looks outstanding and Trent Mosley star true freshman wide receiver."