Joel Klatt Makes Change Atop His Top 10 College Football Rankings Entering Week 5

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10. Utah Utes [4-0, 1-0 Big 12]

Wayshawn Parker tallied 174 rushing yards, 65 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in Utah's 31-17 win over Iowa State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah keeps rolling after a 31-17 road win at Iowa State and remains at No. 10 in Klatt's rankings for another week.

Klatt continues to evaluate the Utes higher than the AP voters, who slotted Utah No. 13 this week -- up two spots after a commanding 31-17 road win at Iowa State.

Running back Wayshawn Parker led the way in Week 4 with 18 carries for 174 yards and 2 TDs along with 5 catches for 65 yards and a score.

Wayshawn Parker GOES 54-YARDS on the first play from SCRIMMAGE ‼️@Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/1MKMRuaUhT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

The 14-point margin of victory was the closest of the season for the Utes.

Utah has a bye in Week 5.

"I still have Utah at No. 10. I had a big debate in my own head about BYU and Utah. Utah is going to retain that spot, really like what they're doing," Klatt said.

9. Oregon Ducks [3-1, 1-0 Big Ten]

Dylan Raiola threw for 289 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs in replacing injured starter Dante Moore in Oregon's 41-27 road win at USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Just as many were ready to bury Oregon after barely getting past Boise State in Week 1 and then losing at Oklahoma State in Week 2, the Ducks delivered a statement Saturday in a 41-27 road win at then-No. 12 USC.

And they did it with backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, the former Nebraska starter, taking over early after Dante Moore was knocked from the game by a devastating illegal hit. Raiola steadied Oregon and went on to throw for 289 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.

DYLAN RAIOLA CAME OFF THE BENCH AND WON THE GAME 🎯



19/25, 289 PYDS, 2 PTD, 0 INT vs USC



Oregon's starter went down. Raiola walked in and led four touchdown drives in the second half.



pic.twitter.com/aY4trFfPTz — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) September 29, 2026

Klatt is much higher on the Ducks than the AP voters, who bumped Oregon up five spots to No. 15 this week.

Oregon has a bye this week before another notable Big 10 matchup with ranked UCLA.

"Here's the thing about Oregon -- they could walk onto any field in America and know that if they play their best they're going to have the ability to win the game," Klatt said. "They're still that talented, they've got the best backup quarterback in America -- let's hope Dante Moore gets well, prayers to him obviously, but with Dylan Raiola they probably will not skip a beat."

8. Florida Gators [4-0, 2-0 SEC]

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh celebrates with a Heisman pose during a 52-28 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest statement win of all in Week 4, though, belonged for Florida and first-year coach Jon Sumrall, as the Gators imposed their will on then-No. 4 Ole Miss in a 52-28 win in The Swamp.

Florida ran the ball 53 times for 302 yards, led by Jadan Baugh (29 carries for 142 yards and 3 TDs) and Duke Clark (12-126-1).

Jadan Baugh is stacking dominant performances week after week and is the engine for this undefeated Florida team



30 touches, 154 yards, 3 TDs, 8 missed tackles forced. Not a lot of players move like he can at this size pic.twitter.com/PMl5mF0PGz — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 27, 2026

Florida had lost its past 12 games against top 5 teams before this one, which according to the AP, tied for the program record for points against a top 5 team while matching the Gators' 52-20 win over Florida State in the 1996 national championship game.

They rank second nationally in scoring at 53.5 points per game (behind only Georgia's 54.8 PPG) and fifth in total offense (532.8 YPG).

The AP voters also put Florida at No. 8 this week, up 13 spots. It hosts No. 25 Missouri this week.

"Florida jumps all the way up to No. 8. I love what Jon Sumrall is doing," Klatt said. "Jadan Baugh, Duke Clark, the way that they run the football, oh my goodness. Over 300 yards against Ole Miss, they were beating them up -- 53 rushes. They move into the top 10 at No. 8."

7. Indiana Hoosiers [4-0, 1-0 Big Ten]

After an injury to Indiana running back Turbo Richard, Lee Beebe Jr. stepped up big 24 carries for 203 yards and a TD vs. Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning national champs got a major challenge from spunky Northwestern last Friday night, but Indiana stretched its winning streak to 20 games nonetheless, prevailing 29-23.

After losing starting running back Turbo Richard to a foot/ankle injury during that game, the Hoosiers put their trust in Lee Beebe Jr., who responded with 24 carries for 203 yards and a TD. His late 70-yard scamper set up a final game-sealing short touchdown as Indiana went up 9 with less than 2 minutes to play.

Lee Beebe Jr. took over Indiana’s backfield and carried them past Northwestern.



24 CAR, 203 RUYDS, 1 TD, 1 REC, 2 REC YDS, 205 Total YDS pic.twitter.com/4is431CUC3 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 26, 2026

The Hoosiers, who are No. 6 in the AP poll, host Rutgers this week.

"They got a hard-fought victory on Friday night. ... That's a really, gritty, tough Northwestern team. I think they're better than people realize," Klatt said. "Plus, good news for Indiana. Turbo Richard left that game after a scary tackle in the first quarter. It looks like he avoided major injury, and hopefully we see him in short order."

6. Alabama Crimson Tide [4-0, 2-0 SEC]

After getting pushed a bit in the first half of its SEC opener two weeks earlier at Kentucky, Alabama had no such struggles in thoroughly beating South Carolina 49-18 in Week 4.

It was a very encouraging game for redshirt-freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 365 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs while also rushing for 35 yards and a score.

Keelon Russell was making NFL THROWS all game long against South Carolina.



Russell finished the game 21/27 (78%), for 365 passing yards, and 5 TOTAL TD’s.



The Alabama QB is one of the most talented QB prospects in PROGRAM HISTORY 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/LNwW4LIqJu — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 27, 2026

With that, Klatt moved the Crimson Tide up three spots in his top 10 and has it one spot higher than the AP voters who put Alabama No. 7.

"They handled South Carolina, whose in total freefall. But Keelon Russell and that offense, you talk about explosiveness," Klatt said. "... That is a scary offense to face."

Alabama has a big showdown at No. 16 Mississippi State this Saturday.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish [4-0]

Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams totaled 80 yards and a TD in a blowout 49-10 win at Purdue in Week 4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame still hasn't played anyone of note, but it kept rolling on with a 49-10 win at Purdue and moves up two spots in Klatt's rankings this week.

"I think Notre Dame is still a really good team. Now, do I really know that because of what I've seen or do I believe that because of their culture and what I believe about Marcus Freeman? I don't know, probably the latter," Klatt said.

The Week 4 win was a bounceback of sorts for runnning back Aneyas Williams, who went from getting usurped in the box score vs. Michigan State the previous week to leading the Irish with 80 yarsd and a TD on a team-high 14 carries.

Notre Dame is on the road at North Carolina this week.

4. Miami Hurricanes [4-0, 2-0 ACC]

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney has 34 receptions for 564 yards and 6 TDs through four games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most college football teams were diving into conference play in Week 4, Miami was beating up on Central Michigan, 52-3, as the Hurricanes had already logged two early ACC wins.

And it was more of the same from Darian Mensah (23-of-27 passing for 338 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs) and Malachi Toney (6 catches for 120 yards and a TD).

Miami, which is also ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, goes on the road at Clemson this week.

"Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney look incredible. Do I think that their schedule is soft? Yes," Klatt said.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes [3-1, 1-0 Big Ten]

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith had 12 catches for 217 yards and 4 TDs in a lopsided win over Illinois last Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State opened Big Ten play vs. Illinois last weekend with a thorough 42-19 win that led the Fighting Illini to fire their defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck after just four games.

Julian Sayin (27-of-36 passing for 367 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs) and Jeremiah Smith (12 catches for 217 yards and 4 TDs) were an unstoppable duo yet again.

Jeremiah Smith just settled ALL DEBATES, he is the GREATEST WR prospect ever.



• 12 receptions (career-high)

• 217 receiving yards (career-high)

• 4 receiving TD’s (career-high)



The Buckeyes WR was UNSTOPPABLE in the GREATEST game of his career 🤯🍿 pic.twitter.com/DhJLDREfJc — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 26, 2026

"Listen, that's a good Ohio State team. A little leaky on defense with the run defense, but they've got Jeremiah Smith," Klatt said. "That guy is incredible and really should [win] the Heisman Trophy this year."

Smith has 33 catches for 617 yards and 7 TDs in four games, leading the FBS in receiving yards and tied for first in touchdowns.

That Buckeyes offense will be challenged this Saturday on the road at No.14 Iowa, though.

Ohio State is No. 5 in the AP poll.

2. Texas Longhorns [4-0. 1-0 SEC]

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has his team off to a 4-0 start. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is change at the top of Klatt's rankings as Texas cedes the top spot and falls to No. 2. The AP voters disagreed, again putting the Longhorns No. 1.

"I dropped them a spot. I think if you look outside of about 18 minutes of game play they have not been great," Klatt said. "They've been great on defense -- not on offense. Their offense has just been OK outside of those three series against Ohio State, so they go to No. 2."

Texas won its SEC opener on the road at then-No. 14 Tennessee, 20-17, while nearly giving it away in the end.

Leading 20-10 in the fourth quarter, Texas forced a quick turnover on downs from the Tennessee to the ball at the Volunteers' 41, but QB Arch Manning was sacked on third down and the Longhorns punted it away.

Tennessee then went 80 yards in 2 minutes, 45 seconds for a touchdown and recovered an onside kick with 1:22 remaining, but the Vols couldn't complete the comeback and upset attempt as Texas escaped with the win.

1. Georgia Bulldogs [4-0, 2-0 SEC]

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass intended for running back Chauncey Bowens (5) on Saturday against Oklahoma. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And that leaves a new No. 1 atop Klatt's top 10 rankings.

Georgia heard the talk about Oklahoma's stout defense, collectively shrugged and rumbled to a 41-13 win over the Sooners, continuing a dominant start to the season.

The Bulldogs rushed for 129 yards and 3 TDs while quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 171 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT.

Georgia has won every game by at least four touchdowns so far this season and will look to continue that momentum at home Saturday vs. Vanderbilt.

"I alluded to this last week, Georgia might be the best team in the country," Klatt said. "We saw them prove partially that against Oklahoma. They got a lot of help from John Mateer in that second quarter with three turnovers, but man, that was a dominant victory over the Sooners. This is a team that I think is going to be very difficult to beat, and in particular because they don't beat themselves."