2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (Jeremiah Smith Skyrockets to Favorite; Kamario Taylor Still Rising)

Another week, another new favorite in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy in the 2026 season.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued to show why he’s a generational prospect, catching 12 passes for 217 yards and four scores in Week 4 against the Illinois Fighting Illini, shooting him up from +950 to win the Heisman (last week) to +290 and the current favorite.

Smith jumped ahead of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, but there’s still a long season ahead before this award is decided.

Smith wasn’t the only player on the rise this week, as Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is now third in the odds after leading his team to a win over a ranked Missouri team to start 40. Taylor is right on the heels of Mensah for the No. 2 spot behind Smith.

A couple of interesting upsets also shifted the odds, as Ole Miss (which actually was an underdog against Florida) losing hurt Chambliss in this market. Plus, Oregon’s win over USC even though Dante Moore (concussion) was injured knocked Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava way down in this list.

Each week, the SI Betting team will update college football fans on the latest Heisman odds and line movement to show who is gaining steam in this market. Right now, Smith and Taylor are the clear winners of Week 4.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: +290

Darian Mensah: +440

Kamario Taylor: +550

Trinidad Chambliss: +1100

CJ Carr: +1200

Jadan Baugh: +1200

Keelon Russell: +1600

Malachi Toney: +2200

Julian Sayin: +2500

Arch Manning: +2500

Gunner Stockton: +2500

Drew Mestemaker: +4000

Josh Hoover: +5000

Sam Leavitt: +5000

Jayden Maiava: +5500

Aaron Philo: +6500

Nico Iamaleava: +8000

Austin Simmons: +8000

Bear Bachmeier: +8000

No other player is shorter than +10000 to win the Heisman this season.

Jeremiah Smith Takes Over as Heisman Favorite

Smith had a massive game against Illinois, and he’s now up to 33 receptions for 617 yards and seven scores in four games.

The star receiver has three games with over 150 receiving yards this season, and he’s by far the most dynamic weapon on offense in the country.

Smith’s Heisman case is a little reliant on the play of quarterback Julian Sayin and Ohio State’s record in the Big Ten, but he’s a game-changer on the outside that should put up some huge numbers against some of the weaker teams in the conference.

Kamario Taylor’s Heisman Stock Continues to Go Up

Taylor may be the best story in college football this season.

The sophomore quarterback has done it all for the Bulldogs, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards, 14 scores and just two picks in four games. He’s also carried the ball 37 times for 185 yards and a score.

Taylor led Mississippi State to a huge win over a ranked opponent in Week 4, and now he has a tough SEC schedule ahead with games against Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas next on the schedule.

If Mississippi State emerges from that in the College Football Playoff conversation, Taylor is going to be one of the leading candidates to win the Heisman.

Trinidad Chambliss Drops After Ole Miss’ Loss to Florida

Was Ole Miss’ matchup against Florida the ultimate letdown spot?

The Rebels were riding high after a win over LSU, but they fell flat on the road in Week 4, losing badly to the Gators. That dropped Chambliss from the favorite to win the Heisman to fourth in the odds, and it certainly makes it tougher for Ole Miss to advance to the College Football Playoffs in a loaded SEC.

Chambliss finished Week 4 with 298 passing yards, one score, one pick and seven carries for 44 yards and two scores. He still has impressive season long numbers – 1,222 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three picks to go with four rushing scores – but the loss to Florida could come back to bite Ole Miss and Chambliss when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

Arch Manning Falling in Latest Heisman Odds

Arch Manning entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Heisman and Texas is the No. 1 team in the country after a win over Tennessee to move to 4-0.

So, why is he falling in the Heisman race?

Manning simply doesn’t have the numbers that some of these other top quarterbacks do, and he dropped from +1200 to +2500 after Week 4.

So far this season, the Texas star has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 862 yards, seven scores and three picks while rushing 32 times for 82 yards. He simply doesn’t have the stats right now to make a real case for him to win this award.

Keelon Russell Continues to Gain Steam in Heisman Race

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell was one of the biggest rosters in the Heisman odds last week, and he jumped again after Week 4. Russell went from +2200 to +1600 after Alabama blew out South Carolina and LaNorris Sellers on Saturday.

Russell finished that game with 365 passing yards and four passing scores while adding 35 yards and a score on the ground. He now has 11 combined touchdowns and has thrown for over 1,100 yards this season.

In Week 5, Russell has a massive showdown with Taylor and Mississippi State that could alter the entire Heisman race.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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