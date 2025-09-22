Joel Klatt names the best team in college football after Week 4
Joel Klatt named the Ohio State Buckeyes the best team in college football after Week 4. The Fox Sports analyst kept them at No. 1 even though they were on a bye, pointing to how they handled massive roster turnover and still looked like the most complete team in the country.
Klatt said, “And No. 1, I know they were off last week, but it’s still going to be Ohio State. They’ve been, to me, the most impressive team. Again, you lose, what was it, 14 draft picks off your team that won a national championship, had all of that senior leadership. They’ve got to replace so much on their team. And what do they do? They come out and it’s just reload and go back to business, really.”
The Buckeyes’ last game was a 37-9 win over Ohio. Julian Sayin threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith hauled in nine catches for 153 yards and two scores. Smith also became the fastest player in school history to reach 1,500 receiving yards, doing it in just 19 games.
Klatt’s Case For Ohio State At No. 1
Klatt highlighted Sayin’s accuracy as a key factor. “[Julian] Sayin has been terrific. He’s leading the country in completion percentage. He throws it down the field as well. It’s not like it’s just dink and dunk in order to achieve that completion percentage. Very accurate deep down the field.”
He also praised Smith as the top player in the nation. “They’ve still got Jeremiah Smith, who I think is the best player in college football.”
Alongside Smith, Tate has emerged as another threat with three touchdowns this year, and Bo Jackson has added balance on the ground with 217 rushing yards on just 18 carries.
On defense, Klatt pointed to the work of coordinator Matt Patricia and safety Caleb Downs. He sees a unit that has reloaded well, allowing only two touchdowns all season and holding opponents scoreless in the red zone through three games. That dominance, he argued, is why Ohio State remains his No. 1 team.
What Ohio State Has Shown And What Comes Next
Through three games, Ohio State has allowed just 5.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the nation. Linebacker Arvell Reese has been the leader with 20 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups. His ability to spy quarterbacks will be tested against Washington next weekend.
The Huskies are also 3-0 and boast dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who has six touchdown passes, 220 rushing yards and no turnovers. Running back Jonah Coleman leads the nation in touchdowns, and receiver Denzel Boston is among the Big Ten’s most productive targets.
For the Buckeyes, Smith and Tate headline an explosive passing attack, while Jackson and CJ Donaldson give them versatility in the run game. This first Big Ten road test will be a measure of whether Ohio State can keep control of the No. 1 ranking.
The Buckeyes will face Washington on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.