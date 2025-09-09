John Mateer jumps to top of SEC quarterback ranking
As the SEC race approaches, so does the SEC QB race. Some SEC passers have yet to face a quality opponent. Others have delved into the fire in the season's first two weeks. Here's a rundown on how the SEC's passers stand after Week 2.
16. Zach Calzada, Kentucky
He has the SEC's worst QB stats by a mile- 47% completions, 4.4 yards per throw, no passing touchdowns. He's probably sitting this week behind Cutter Boley, who can't help but be a bit better.
15. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
He's an impressive young passer, but Simmons has now thrown a pair of interceptions in each of his first two games. No other SEC passer has thrown more than two picks total.
14. DJ Lagway, Florida
Yes, this feels a bit insane, but Florida is 1-1 and Lagway had very ho-hum numbers in Week 2. 6.7 yards per pass attempt is fairly ridiculous for a passer with this much arm strength.
13. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Again, he won't stay here. But he's not been his sharpest to start the season. He has hit 61% of his passes for 338 yards in two games. He's capable of more.
12. Gunner Stockton, Georgia
He hasn't needed to do anything. He's completing 69% of his passes and hasn't thrown a pick, but 7.2 yards per throw isn't brilliant for the mediocre competition he's seen.
11. Blake Shapen, Mississippi State
Big win in Week 2 over Arizona State bumps him up. Shapen has been steady so far, with 551 passing yards and four scores against one interception.
10. Ty Simpson, Alabama
Simpson has been fine, but is 1-1. The problem isn't really him-- he's got 480 yards and five touchdowns with no picks.
9. Jackson Arnold, Auburn
After running all over the place in Week 1, Arnold passed all over the place in Week 2. A solid start with three scores passing and two rushing.
8. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Good stats, but do they mean much? Reed has 509 yards and seven scores, but better competition will define where he belongs.
7. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Yes, he won the biggest victory yet by the SEC. But the numbers aren't great. He's next to last in the SEC in QB rating and is picking up just 5.9 yards per pass attempt. He'll get sharper and move up.
6. Arch Manning, Texas
Yes, it's quite a fall, but that ugly Week 1 is still sticking in the mind. A nice bounceback game helped, but he's got work to do to get back toward the top.
5. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Aguilar has thrown for 535 yards and five touchdowns. He was a question mark, but now has Tennessee fans considering an upset of Georgia.
4. Taylen Green, Arkansas
Yes, Arkansas has played nobody. But Green already had 561 passing yards and10 touchdowns. He's leading the SEC in QB rating and probably does belong in the league's top half when the dust settles.
3. Beau Pribula, Missouri
For a passer who won the full-time QB job due to injury during Week 1, Pribula has been outstanding. His 617 passing yards are second in the SEC and he was impressive in Missouri's comeback win over Kansas.
2. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Pavia has Vandy at 2-0 and his 10.9 yards per pass attempt is best in the SEC. He's second in the leagu in QB rating.
1. John Mateer, Oklahoma
He won the biggest game of the week and has become a phenomenon. Mateer's 662 passing yards lead the SEC. His dual-threat game is exciting and impressive. He's the flavor of the week thanks to Oklahoma's big win, but he might end up being the flavor of a good many weeks.