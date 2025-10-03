Josh Pate names best team in college football ahead of Week 6
The conversation around the top of college football’s rankings took a turn Thursday night when Josh Pate revealed his updated Commissioner’s Poll on The College Football Show. Pate, known for reshaping the way fans view rankings through resume-based evaluations, once again placed the Miami Hurricanes at No. 1 heading into Week 6.
Pate outlined a top five that included Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Ohio State, but his emphasis remained on Miami. The Hurricanes, who face Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday, enter the matchup unbeaten and armed with one of the nation’s most imposing defensive fronts. For Pate, that resume was strong enough to warrant keeping Miami atop his personal Top 25 for another week.
“Top five. Oklahoma at five. Ole Miss is four, Oregon is three, Ohio State two, and I’ve got Miami still number one, which means we are going to see the number one team in the country according to the Commissioner’s Poll in about 48 hours. Looking forward to it,” Pate said. His comments added fuel to an already high-stakes rivalry game set to unfold in primetime.
Josh Pate’s Full Week 6 Commissioner’s Poll Rankings
Pate’s Thursday breakdown provided a detailed look at his evaluation process, which he bases on results rather than projections. In the Nos. 25 through 21 range, he welcomed several newcomers. South Florida, Memphis, Illinois, and Louisville entered the poll, while Mississippi State held its place despite a loss. Pate stressed that past preseason expectations and long-term projections do not influence his rankings, repeating that his poll starts fresh every week.
“Twenty-five through twenty-one. USF is still holding strong. Memphis. Memphis. G5. Josh is happy to report that Memphis has showed up. The interlocking Mississippi State logo is still there. We had State like 20th or 19th last week, and they lost to a team in the teens. We don’t think they should drop all that much. They’ve still beaten Arizona State too already. So, and I don’t care what I think they’ll do. Okay? If they go get beat by 30 Saturday at A&M, I’ll adjust. But I’m not measuring what I think you’re going to do.
"Illinois has checked in. Just saw them in person last week. They’re at 22. Louisville is at 21. Louisville, Illinois, and Memphis were all unranked last week. So, welcome to the party, guys.”
The middle section of his poll carried significant movement for traditional powers. Penn State slid to No. 20, with Michigan at 19, Texas at 18, Tennessee at 17, LSU at 16, and Georgia tumbling 10 spots to 15. Alabama landed at 14, just behind Florida State at 13. Missouri at 12 and Iowa State at 11 rounded out that range, with Pate making a point to defend Iowa State’s placement based on wins over multiple Power Four programs.
He reserved his top 10 for teams showing both consistency and resume strength. Georgia Tech checked in at 10, Indiana at nine, Texas Tech at eight, and Vanderbilt at seven. Texas A&M climbed to six, followed by Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Ohio State, and Miami at the very top.
Miami And Florida State Prepare For High-Stakes Rivalry Clash
Pate’s No. 1 Hurricanes now head into their most significant test yet, a rivalry game with Florida State that carries both ACC and College Football Playoff implications. Miami has leaned on quarterback Carson Beck, running back Mark Fletcher Jr., and a defensive front powered by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to climb into the national conversation. Saturday offers a chance to validate that rise against a Seminoles team eager to rebound after a double-overtime loss to Virginia.
Florida State’s offense, led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos and receiver Duce Robinson, brings explosiveness but also questions about consistency. Analysts across the sport have pointed to Miami’s ability to generate pressure as a potential deciding factor, with Bain and Mesidor both grading among the nation’s best defensive ends. Sustaining drives and avoiding turnovers will be critical for the Seminoles if they hope to pull the upset.
The matchup is expected to be one of the most meaningful editions of the rivalry in years. Miami’s push for playoff positioning and Florida State’s effort to salvage its season collide at Doak Campbell Stadium in front of a primetime audience.
The Hurricanes and Seminoles will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.