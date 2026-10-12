Kirk Herbstreit Makes Position Clear on Georgia Being No. 1 Team in College Football

ESPN analyst and College GameDay mainstay Kirk Herbstreit left little doubt about where he stands on who is the No. 1 ranked team in college football right now.

Speaking on the Nonstop podcast with former Ohio State receiver Joey Galloway, Herbstreit delivered a clear and enthusiastic endorsement of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Herbie Endorses the Bulldogs

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“Georgia is an awesome team. You can make a strong case right now they’re the best team in the country. They’re ranked No. 1. I love their team. I love everything about them,” Herbstreit said.

The Win That Sealed No. 1

Herbstreit’s comments come in the wake of Georgia’s hard-fought 20-17 victory at Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, the Bulldogs’ first win in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2007.

That result propelled Georgia to the top of the AP Top 25 rankings and solidified their status as the last remaining unbeaten team in the SEC.

Georgia entered the Alabama game ranked No. 2 and had already posted impressive wins, including a 41-13 dismantling of Oklahoma, and their offense was the most productive in the nation all season.

Gunner Stockton’s Growing Impact

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Bulldog quarterback Gunner Stockton has drawn consistent praise from Herbstreit for his toughness, leadership, and ability to elevate those around him.

In the aftermath of the Alabama win, Herbstreit specifically highlighted Stockton’s impact, calling him “the pulse of this team,” and comparing the underappreciated nature of his play to that of former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown pass and a rushing score in the victory over the Crimson Tide.

Why Georgia Stands Alone

Georgia’s complete body of work — its depth on both sides of the ball, physicality, and the ability to win on the road against a top SEC rival — has clearly impressed one of college football’s most respected voices.

While other contenders like Miami, Ohio State, and still very much Alabama, and others remain in the national conversation, Herbstreit made clear that the Bulldogs currently sit in a class of their own in his eyes.

Looking Ahead

As the season progresses and the College Football Playoff picture comes into sharper focus, Georgia will look to build on its No. 1 ranking.

For now, Herbstreit’s position is unambiguous: the Bulldogs are an awesome team with a legitimate claim as the best in the country.

(Nonstop)