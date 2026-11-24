ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit wants college football fans to know that his cameo in SEC Shorts' viral sketch skewering the College Football Playoff selection committee and ESPN's rankings show was a bank commercial, not an endorsement of the joke.

"I have a relationship with Renasant and they use me on all of SEC Shorts' weekly clips," Herbstreit said in an email Monday. "But I'm not involved in their content and hope folks don't think I'm involved with their production."

What is the SEC Shorts video about?

Embattled CFP Committee releases new commercial.



presented by: @renasant pic.twitter.com/O6IEqPWN8s — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) November 23, 2026

SEC Shorts posted the sketch Monday with the caption "Embattled CFP Committee releases new commercial," and it topped 3.2 million views in less than a day. Co-creator Robert Clay plays an infomercial pitchman selling "Old Men in a Room" as the committee's way of picking the 12-team field.

The Birmingham comedy crew had plenty to work with. The committee put 8-2 Alabama at No. 3 in its Nov. 17 rankings, six spots ahead of No. 9 Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide in Knoxville in Week 7. The Volunteers have since added a 27-13 win over LSU. Four 6-4 SEC teams also landed in the bottom five of that top 25.

When a committee ranks a two-loss team above the team that beat it, the satire mostly writes itself. Clay closes with his sales pitch: "Old men in a room, because college football is just too important to let teams decide by themselves."

Heather Dinich and the conference strength metric

CFBHeather/IG

Midway through, SEC Shorts cast member Chelsi Davis stands on a mock ESPN set as "Talking Head Lady on TV," a clear send-up of ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich. "While Tennessee did beat Alabama and LSU, the Committee felt that Alabama was the better team based on how they would have performed had they beaten Tennessee using their new metric this year," Davis says.

The jab goes back to the Nov. 17 rankings show. Dinich explained why South Carolina stayed at No. 21 after losing to Arkansas by pointing to a conference strength measure the committee added this season. "There's a new metric that [the CFP selection committee] is using this year," she said. "And it measures conference strength, through league games only."

The Athletic's Chris Vannini disputed that explanation the same night, writing, "This is not right. I checked on this in September." The next morning on ESPN's "Get Up," Dinich said the metric compares conferences' strength and depth. "This is inside baseball, I get it, right, but it's important that people know this is a fraction," she said.

Dinich declined to comment on the video. On Monday, though, she wrote that anyone "hanging onto every word I say" should preorder her memoir, Never Flinch, which comes out April 20, 2027.

Why is Herbstreit in SEC Shorts?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every SEC Shorts episode closes with Herbstreit saying, "And this episode is brought to you by Renasant Bank." The Mississippi-based bank presents the series and signed Herbstreit as a brand partner and spokesperson in 2020. Herbstreit also said he doesn't have a partnership with SEC Shorts.

That didn't stop fans from enjoying the irony of ESPN's top college football voice signing off on a takedown of ESPN's rankings show. NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach posted, "This might be their Mona Lisa," and OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote that the committee and its media partners "get absolutely eviscerated here."

Herbstreit's explanation holds up. A sponsor tag that runs on every episode doesn't give him a say in the script, and his ad work goes well beyond Renasant, including a new AT&T commercial with Lee Corso that debuted last week.

The CFP selection committee releases its fourth rankings Tuesday night, and the 12-team bracket will be revealed Dec. 6.