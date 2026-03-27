Major College Football Coach Emerges as Clear No. 1 With 67% Fan Votes

A recent national survey of over 3,000 college football fans, compiled by Matt Brown of The Athletic, has identified a new leader at the top of the sport. Curt Cignetti of Indiana received 67 percent of the first-place votes, distancing himself from established names like Kirby Smart and Ryan Day.

This shift in perception follows a historic turnaround for the Indiana program under Cignetti’s leadership. After decades of mediocrity, the Hoosiers have moved into the national spotlight, fundamentally changing the expectations for the Big Ten program.

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The poll results suggest that fans now prioritize immediate, transformative impact alongside long-term stability. While traditional powers continue to win, the ability to build a championship contender at a historically struggling school has resonated across the country.

Curt Cignetti emerges as college football's top coach in national fan poll

Curt Cignetti has undergone a rapid ascent from a relatively unknown coach at James Madison to the consensus choice for the best coach in college football. In two seasons at Indiana, he has compiled a 27-2 record and secured a national championship for a program often cited as the losingest in major college football history.

His support in the survey was not limited to the Indiana fan base. Even without Hoosier supporters, Cignetti still captured 65 percent of the vote. Notable figures in the sport, such as Georgia and Notre Dame fans, admitted his achievement was unprecedented.

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti during spring football practice. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’m trying to imagine someone doing with Georgia basketball what Cignetti did with Indiana football. I can’t," said Bill D., a Georgia supporter. He noted that while NIL and the transfer portal make turnarounds possible, Cignetti's achievement remains a phenomenal feat that may never be duplicated.

The statistical dominance of Indiana under Cignetti has redefined the program's identity. Shane G., an Indiana fan, noted that the program went from never winning games or filling stadiums to winning every game and beating top-10 opponents regularly.

Kirby Smart, Marcus Freeman hold high standing among fans

While Cignetti captured most of the spotlight, Kirby Smart remains the standard for sustained excellence in the eyes of many. Smart received 14.6 percent of the first-place votes, more than double any other coach besides Cignetti.

Georgia fans provided a strong voting bloc for Smart, but his reputation for consistency earned him support from Big Ten rivals and even from Alabama. Fans cited his ability to keep Georgia near the top of the sport for nearly a decade as a reason for his high ranking.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks toward the field during the Sugar Bowl. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame finished third in the poll, largely driven by an enthusiastic Irish fan base. Freeman’s supporters highlighted his ability to modernize the program and navigate the school’s academic standards while remaining a playoff contender.

Ryan Day of Ohio State and Dan Lanning of Oregon also received notable support. Day's high winning percentage and recent national title have kept him in the elite conversation despite pressure from the Michigan rivalry. Lanning was praised for his organizational skills and for making Oregon a consistent force in the Big Ten.

The survey also highlighted declining approval for some veteran coaches. Florida State's Mike Norvell saw his approval drop to 4.3 percent after a 7-17 stretch. Meanwhile, legendary figures like Bill Belichick at North Carolina and Dabo Swinney at Clemson are facing increased scrutiny from their respective fan bases.